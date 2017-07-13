Roadways to be paved thanks to state funding

ELIZABETHTOWN — New York State will be helping to give a $25.9 million facelift to the infrastructure in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties this summer.

The $25.9 million was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for projects which will pave and repair 194.1 lane miles of state roads across the North Country this summer and fall.

Essex County Deputy Superintendent of Public Works Jim Dougan said the county would be working with the local transportation departments on a number of the projects.

“Any help is great,” Dougan said. “We will work with the (state Department of Transportation) in the areas where we share services with them.”

The funds are part of a total $403.3 million for pavement improvements on nearly 1,700 miles of roadway across the state, including budgeted capital construction funds and $100 million in new funding.

“Safe and reliable infrastructure is the backbone of any economy and this funding will help ensure roadways across the region remain in good repair and able to meet the needs of New Yorkers, businesses and visitors alike,” Cuomo said in the release announcing the funding. “This administration has made an unprecedented investment in rebuilding New York’s transportation network, work that will improve the quality of life for residents and lay the groundwork for future growth and prosperity.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) was pleased with the funding news.

“It’s no secret that our roads are in need of repair,” Jones said. “In order to keep the North Country moving in the right direction, we must ensure families, businesses and visitors alike have safe and accessible roads to travel on. Reliable transportation is the cornerstone of any thriving economy. And it’s welcome news that our region will receive vital state funding to repair and repave roads in Franklin, Clinton and St. Lawrence counties.”

Paving projects on deck

Thanks to funding from New York State, paving and repair work will take place on the following roads:

Clinton County

•0.4 miles on Interstate 87 between Exit 43 and the Canadian Border in the town of Champlain, Clinton County ($120,000)

•10.3 miles on Route 22 between West Chazy and U.S. Route 11 in the towns of Chazy and Mooers, Clinton County ($878,000)