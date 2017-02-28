Upcoming Robotics Workshops at CFES Center

ESSEX – College For Every Student and the United States Military Academy are bringing hands-on robotics workshops to the CFES Center this Thursday and Friday, March 2-3, in Essex, N.Y. The workshops will also provide information about college and career pathways in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to middle and high school students.

Cadets and faculty from the United States Military Academy will help students apply their math and science skills and use current technology and engineering principles to create codes that program robots.

“These workshops spark interest in STEM and help students develop teamwork, leadership and other Essential Skills that are needed to navigate school, college and career pathways,” said Rick Dalton, CEO and president of College For Every Student.