Rochester rock outfit to perform in Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo provided, Keenan Demming Rochester-based rock outfit The Temptators will perform in Plattsburgh on May 13.

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh is about to get a healthy dose of rock and roll.

On May 13, Rochester-based rock outfit The Temptators will perform at the North Country Food Co-Op.

The Temptators boast a unique style: it’s old-fashioned, a callback to the heyday of collegiate-style beach rock — with a modern twist.

“The Temptators draw inspiration from every aspect of street life and sidewalk life sometimes lawn life,” the band said in a joint interview. “Most importantly, huge waves, singing together on the corner, Fat Albert and the gang, all our old rock and roll and soul records, blues records, ‘dad rock’ records and everything else.

“We just like to write music that’s fun to play.”

The band is the brainchild of guitarists Austin Lake and Bob Marshall, who met while attending high school in Hilton. Lead singer Cougar Petz, bassist Brendan Lake and drummer Beefus D’Aurelio later joined the duo and the band started touring in 2014.

For the Temptators, the best thing about music is the camaraderie that comes along with it.

“Music has definitely been a cornerstone in our lives and relationships helping us become closer buddies and making new friendships and even convinced us to live with each other,” they said.

“Just getting to go ham-wild on stage with your closest friends one of the best feelings there is.”

That may give some indication of what to expect at a Temptators show: Simply something new.

At least, that’s what the band hopes to bring to the table.

“We hope people hear something different in our music that they have not heard before, and we hope to steal a moment of their attention,” they said. “We would also like to see people dance and maybe even walk away with our record or at least a smile on the face from a pleasant evening out.”

The Temptators will perform at the North Country Food Co-Op on Bridge Street on May 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. Local group Comrade Nixon will open. For more information, visit facebook.com/doityourselfplattsburgh.