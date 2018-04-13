Rocks are rollin’ on 13th Lake Road

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Warren County Department of Public Works is planning to begin repairs on the slope along 13th Lake Road next week, depending on the weather. A portion of the slope failed in about 2011, and since then, large rocks will periodically fall onto the roadway. Work expected to take three to four days. Thirteenth Lake Road will be closed during that time and traffic will be rerouted.

NORTH RIVER | The Warren County Department of Public Works is trying to shore up a slope along 13th Lake Road in North River to stop large rocks from falling onto the roadway.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said boulders have been falling down slope for quite a while.

Last year, the county took possession of the land above the problem area after it was donated by to the county by a private owner.

Moore said the work to restore the slope would begin next week and would last three or four days.

Thirteenth Lake Road resident Ellen Schaefer told the Johnsburg Town Board last week falling rocks are becoming something of a problem.

“There is an area where there was, at one point, a landslide — maybe from Sandy,” Schaefer said in a telephone interview.

Tropical Storm Sandy hit the eastern United States on Oct. 29, 2012.

Acting Warren County Department of Public Works Supervisor Kevin Hajos said the entire area along 13th Lake Road has had slope failures — including a landslide in 2011 — but in the area where there is now a problem, the slope has completely failed.

“We cleaned the area up and installed new gabion baskets in that area, but the problem is there is no vegetation in that area to hold the soil on the slope.”

Gabion baskets take their name from the Italian “gabbione,” meaning “large cage.”

Hajos said the baskets seen on the slopes along 13th Lake Road were installed in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Hajos could not be more specific about where the slope failure occurred, saying there was no side streets or landmarks to identify the area — only that it was identified by being a bare spot on the slope.

The county would be doing some “benching,” or cutting in flat areas to reduce the slope and to catch some falling debris before it entered the roadway.

He said his department would probably ask for help from the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District to advise them on adding vegetation.

Over the past year, several large boulders fell off the slope on the side of the county road and went into the roadway.

The county is also planning to repair a bridge on 13th Lake Road, which will cut the road down to one lane for about two months.

A notice posted on the Town of Johnsburg website reads: “Attention North River residents and travelers: April 23 through June 18, a bridge on 13th Lake Road near Parrish Road will be one lane only while the bridge is being repaired.”