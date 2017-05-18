Rolling hot spots: Beekmantown Central bus fleet now equipped with Wi-Fi

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Beekmantown Central School has 12 schools buses that are now equipped with Wi-Fi. About 60 percent of the student body will benefit while going to and from school, on field trips and to sporting events.

BEEKMANTOWN — No longer will school bus rides be boring for Beekmantown Central students.

The district has expanded its offering of free Wi-Fi on 12 school buses, which is half their transport vehicles.

About 60 percent of the student body will benefit, said Superintendent Dan Mannix, when going to and from school, sporting events and field trips.

District officials hope this will aid educational purposes.

A Wi-Fi access point is added to each bus and provides students with 500 megabytes of data per day, or 3,000 a month, said Director of 21st Century Learning Gary Lambert.

Students spend on average almost four hours on a bus each day, he said.

The district currently pays $1,000 for each access point and around $1,600 a year for data, which is paid for through the district’s Extended Learning Time grant.

Officials are currently exploring increasing the data limit on the buses that have the longest routes.

“There’s nothing to do on the bus during those long trips,” said Lambert. “We know the kids are definitely using it because the data is getting depleted down.”

“We want our students to be productive no matter where they are,” said Mannix. “This is a way to do just that.”

This milestone is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to expose students to a world filled with technology.

The effort started back in 2015 when the district launched its One-to-One Digital Literacy initiative to match one student with one Dell Chromebook and grow educational technology in the classroom.

That April, 670 students got Chromebooks. Now, all the students from 1st to 11th grade have access to devices thanks to $1.5 million in state funds awarded last year. The district anticipates having close to 100 percent of the student body having access, said Lambert.

Along with the Wi-Fi on buses, the district introduced the HotSpot program in 2015, which offers wireless devices to students who don’t have internet access at home.

Currently, about 7 percent of the district’s students don’t have readily available access.

District officials are still seeking more ways to increase their technological offerings to students.