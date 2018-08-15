Rome Dam removal project slated for fall

× Expand Photo AuSable Forks history collection/Ausable River Association A recent photo of the Rome Dam via the Ausable River Association.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Essex County supervisors awarded the bid to deconstruct the Rome Dam in AuSable Forks to Reale Construction Inc., of Ticonderoga.

The $2,298,000 funding grant to remove the historic earthworks comes from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, part of the New York Rising initiative to help mitigation and repair work after Tropical Storm Irene hit in 2011.

The dam removal project was formally approved by the Jay Town Council in April 2017. The town has been under state Department of Environmental Conservation consent order to address safety at the Rome Dam site since 2010.

Jay Supervisor Archie Depo said the county had to award the bid because funds were coordinated for the town through Essex Co. via NY Rising.

The contract suggests construction would begin Sept. 8, but Depo said town officials and the contractor are trying to push the date back to Aug. 15.

It will likely take six weeks or more to complete removal of the four-story dam that stretches 103 feet across the West Branch.

“The Town of Jay will meet with personnel from the governor’s office and Reale Construction to go over the details of deconstruction,” Depo told The Sun on Wednesday.

“The timeline is six to eight weeks, and they’ve got to be out of the river by Oct. 1. We’re pushing for Aug. 15 to start right now, and we’re pretty confident that we’ll get that date.”

Asked why the project cost nearly $2.3 million, Depo said the dam’s size, location and tons of sediment behind it are part of the cost equation.

“They have to remove 48,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the area behind the dam,” Depot said.

“And they’ve got to build a road down into it. There is an almost 90 foot-drop to reach the dam from the river bank.

“It’s a large dam, 103 feet long, 38-feet deep,” Depot said.

“Just to see what’s involved to get down to that dam would show you. The cost to remove it actually came in less than what they thought it would.”

Removal of the Rome Dam is planned in sections.

“They are actually going to be taking it out in layers, a foot at a time, to lower the water. There’s really no other way of doing it to let the water out slowly. It’s going to quite an operation,” Depot said.

“I don’t believe there will be any flooding related to dam removal.”

Some of the sediment removed from the Rome Dam is going to be stored a mile and a half away, Depo said, where it can be crushed for gravel.

“The rest of it is going to our sand pit in Harkness for use when we do riverbank restoration. The big, stony stuff can be used for (Ausable) river restoration on the East Branch. The other stuff can be crushed into gravel and used for fill.”

The removal is expected to reveal a natural gorge and waterfall on the West Branch, according to studies done by Vermont water resource engineers at Milone & MacBroom.

The Ausable River Association working with historian/photographer Stephen Longmire, of Upper Jay, documented current and historic details of Rome Dam over the past year.

Longmire published some of his work via the Ausable River Assoc.’s website in a piece called “Undamming Rome.”

He put the project into perspective: “the dam currently impounds 30 acre feet of sediment (more than 3,000 dump truck loads), according to the water resource engineers.”

Longmire’s research also looked to local concern about the dam:

“...some residents believe it protects them from flood waters and ice jams, breaking up ice as it cascades over the spillway,” Longmire says in his online documentary.

“The engineers believe bedrock drops currently submerged in the gorge will break ice naturally, and the amount of water passing downstream will not change after the dam’s removal. What everyone wants to avoid is an unplanned breach of the dam.”

According to the Milone & MacBroom Rome Dam Engineering Study:

“Modeling results indicate that flood levels and ice-jam thicknesses are reduced locally and within the impoundment with full removal of the dam.

“The modeling results with full dam removal indicate that there is no change in ice-jam thickness at the bridges, Grove Islands area, or near the confluence with the East Branch downstream.”

In fact, the engineers found: “Removal of the dam is anticipated to increase the rate of ice erosion during thaw.”

× Expand Photo AuSable Forks history collection/Ausable River Association The Rome Dam, historically known as the Pulp Mill dam, is visible in this photo circa 1903 behind the J&J Rogers mill operations it was built to power.

The first version of the structure was built circa 1893 to 1894, according to Longmire, on the West Branch of the Ausable River just above its confluence with the East Branch.

It was built to provide power for the J & J Rogers Paper Mill operations at the location. Stone masonry of the original structure was partially destroyed by a flood in 1936 and then rebuilt with concrete.

It ceased operation in 1971 and has since fallen into disrepair.