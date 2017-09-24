Rooms restored at historic Deer’s Head Inn

1 of 3
An enclosed porch adjoins one of the Deer’s Head Inn rooms, laced with gingerbread trim overlooking the comings and goings of Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Four rooms upstairs at the Deer’s Head Inn are renovated and reopened, appointed in fresh, white bedding, braided rugs and new bathrooms.
The attention to historic Deer’s Head detail and its legendary sense of place recently earned the inn a 2017 Preservation Award from Adirondack Architectural Heritage.
The award, presented last Monday, recognized the Deer’s Head as one among five projects “that exemplify the extraordinary preservation work being done in communities throughout the Adirondacks,” according to AARCH Executive Director Steve Englehart.
The inn’s keep upstairs is simple and neo-modern, retrofit with unique lighting that pours warmth over antique desks and incidental chairs.
A few of the rooms have porches attached through glass-paneled doors to the rural bustle of Elizabethtown’s streets outside.
An inset fireplace graces the front, right room, facing the street, possibly the very room where Mary Brown stayed as her late husband John Brown’s coffin was guarded in the courthouse across the courtyard in December 1859.
A meeting area reclaims an upstairs back room once used for storage. It is furnished now with a wide table and sturdy chairs, walls shelved with books for guests to peruse and choose for reading.
The room is adjoined with common porch, which overlooks Williams Street, a quiet retreat perched in the open Adirondack air.
For the first time in decades, the historic tavern is returned to its original function as both a dining and lodging establishment.
NEW HIRE
With the busy fall and winter season ahead, proprietors Aaron Woolf and Dr. Rob DeMuro have hired a new operations manager, Chris Mihalyi, who comes to the Deer’s Head with corporate lodging management experience in Washington D.C. and New York City.
“I grew up in Lowville, and it was really the small town, community feel that brought me here,” he said in an interview with The Sun. “We had gotten away from it for a while. My wife and I woke up one day and said we’re done with the city.”
Mihalyi, 30, said the Deer’s Head’s genuine attention to both history and an emerging, locally-focused economy was a major draw to the position.
“The commitment to exceptional quality using local producers, farmers and craftspeople resonates a lot with who I am as a person,” he said.
The same local approach helped rebuild the inn, from new hardwood floors to new plumbing.
“I think there is no finish line for what we can do here. We have a lot of remarkable plans in the hopper, but really they center on community,” Mihalyi said. “We are working to pull in all community resources and find the strategic fit for success aligned with growing this area. Caroline (Sicher) and Aaron (Woolf) and Rob and Karin (DeMuro) are totally committed to making this whatever it needs to be.”
But this turn in the Deer’s Head evolution remains fixed in what the Deer’s Head has been for over 200 years: tavern, lodge and meeting place.
People traveling these days aren’t simply looking for a transaction with dining or lodging, Mihalyi said.
“They are looking for an experience and they want to know the story of a place. People, I believe, are slowing themselves down in reaction to the fast pace in the world around them.”
“It feels like we’re bringing Chris in at the perfect moment,” Woolf said, of the new hire.
“We’ve established a sustainable business with the restaurant and fresh market, and we’re looking forward to Chris helping bring it to the next level. It was clear from the start that he really gets it with our focus on working with local providers and stimulating the Main Street economy.”
Mihalyi says the focus on community reflects what is genuine here, accessible, affordable and the product of hard work.
“It’s a desire to get your hands dirty. There is a lot of value in that way of accomplishing something,” he said. “And I think it resonates with people passing through these days.”
PAST, PRESENT
The art of reinvention itself is evident in rooms upstairs, from the way books with opposing political views, current and historic, lined side-by-side on the same shelf. There are retro-modern chairs and a bright orange fold-out futon matched with antique wooden chairs. A rug rowed with skull emoticons softens one porch floor. It’s seems to blend here and now with there and then, a fitting of past into present.
Old record players in the rooms work, so guests can send melodies from the pop band ABBA or old blues riffs crooning out the Deer’s Head windows, if they wish.
There are no televisions, diversion given instead to books or to the bright trill of late summer crickets or, occasionally, fiddles sawing live music in the tavern downstairs.
The Deer’s Head rooms are simply numbered: 1, 2, 3 and 4.
“And we’re working on five,” Mihalyi said of the inn’s keeping.
The narrow hallway connects room with creaking old floorboards to some hardwood floors newly laid. The room arrangement could fit a group’s summer or winter getaway, very reminiscent of how old rustic Adirondack hotel rooms once pulled entire families out of a city together every season.