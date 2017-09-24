Rooms restored at historic Deer’s Head Inn

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam An enclosed porch adjoins one of the Deer’s Head Inn rooms, laced with gingerbread trim overlooking the comings and goings of Elizabethtown. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Four rooms upstairs at the Deer’s Head Inn are renovated and reopened, appointed in fresh, white bedding, braided rugs and new bathrooms.

The attention to historic Deer’s Head detail and its legendary sense of place recently earned the inn a 2017 Preservation Award from Adirondack Architectural Heritage.

The award, presented last Monday, recognized the Deer’s Head as one among five projects “that exemplify the extraordinary preservation work being done in communities throughout the Adirondacks,” according to AARCH Executive Director Steve Englehart.

The inn’s keep upstairs is simple and neo-modern, retrofit with unique lighting that pours warmth over antique desks and incidental chairs.

A few of the rooms have porches attached through glass-paneled doors to the rural bustle of Elizabethtown’s streets outside.

An inset fireplace graces the front, right room, facing the street, possibly the very room where Mary Brown stayed as her late husband John Brown’s coffin was guarded in the courthouse across the courtyard in December 1859.

A meeting area reclaims an upstairs back room once used for storage. It is furnished now with a wide table and sturdy chairs, walls shelved with books for guests to peruse and choose for reading.

The room is adjoined with common porch, which overlooks Williams Street, a quiet retreat perched in the open Adirondack air.

For the first time in decades, the historic tavern is returned to its original function as both a dining and lodging establishment.

× New Operations Manager Chris Mihalyi shares the vision of revision in one of the newly reopened inn rooms at the Deer’s Head Inn. Photo by Kim Dedam

NEW HIRE

With the busy fall and winter season ahead, proprietors Aaron Woolf and Dr. Rob DeMuro have hired a new operations manager, Chris Mihalyi, who comes to the Deer’s Head with corporate lodging management experience in Washington D.C. and New York City.

“I grew up in Lowville, and it was really the small town, community feel that brought me here,” he said in an interview with The Sun. “We had gotten away from it for a while. My wife and I woke up one day and said we’re done with the city.”

Mihalyi, 30, said the Deer’s Head’s genuine attention to both history and an emerging, locally-focused economy was a major draw to the position.