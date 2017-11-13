ROOST CEO to outline travel study results

INDIAN LAKE | Jim McKenna, president of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) will review the results of a recent travel study at a meeting on Nov. 15.

For the 13th year in a row, ROOST has contracted an independent third party to conduct a leisure travel study.

The study includes a regional return on marketing investment analysis, comprehensive traveler data for Essex County, and for the first time, Franklin and Hamilton counties as well.

During his presentation, McKenna will share specific study highlights, which include information regarding the demographics of Hamilton County travelers; their interests, what attracts them to our region, where they live and other valuable study results.

McKenna will also highlight the return on investment analysis undertaken during the study.

The presentation is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the Indian Lake Central School cafeteria.