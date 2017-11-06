Roundtable highlights energy savings programs

× Expand Photo by Bill Quinlivan Annelies and Temple Taylor, Brenda Valentine, Lee Petley, and Jennifer Monroe spoke at a recent roundtable discussion sponsored by the Indian Lake Community Development Corporation.

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Main Street Revitalization Committee sponsored a roundtable discussion last month to highlight energy efficiency programs available to local residents.

The income-based programs are designed to reduce utility costs.

The Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal is geared towards low-income families, particularly the elderly, people with disabilities and children.

The local agency on the ground is Warren-Hamilton Counties Community Action.

Once an application is approved, homeowners receive a free home energy audit designed to prioritize the ideal modifications.

The subsequent report details the recommendations, their cost and the projected savings.

“If you qualify for HEAP, many insulation and air sealing improvements can be made at no charge through EmPower NY,” said Jennifer Monroe of Adirondack Efficiency.

The Assisted Home Performance Program (AHP) offers a 50 percent incentive up to $4,000. The program can be used in conjunction with EmPower NY.

Financing is also available to pay the 50 percent share of the applicant. In many cases, no deposit is required.

Each program has income guidelines.

The qualification guidelines for the AHP program requires a household of one person to have a maximum gross annual income of $36,796 or less up to a household of 11 with a maximum gross annual income of up to $131,227.

Brenda Valentine, president of the ILCDC and chair of the organization’s Main Street Revitalization Committee, said while these programs are mostly about savings and efficiency, there are also elements of comfort, safety and health when it comes to home environments.

Local residents Temple and Annelies Taylor purchased an older home on Route 28 in Indian Lake.

The historic home was one of the oldest in town and had fallen into rough condition.

Temple has always enjoyed purchasing and renovating older homes, but wanted to take advantage of the energy efficiency programs to help get the home into a more comfortable living condition.

The Taylors heard about the programs and attended a meeting in 2013, which paved the way to the improvements.

One of the more pressing problems is that the attic and basement areas were “sweating.”