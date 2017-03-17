Rouses Point candidates stand for election

Four candidates in the running for two open trustee seats

by

ROUSES POINT — The slate of candidates has firmed up for the village election on March 21.

Four candidates are running for two seats on the village board of trustees.

Trustee Avril “Junior” Moore is running for re-electon, and Trustee John Mott’s seat is open because he is not seeking another term.

Four residents are in the running for the two-year terms in the upcoming March 21 election:   

Incumbent Moore, Dale Menard, Thomas Batha and Garry Babbie.  

Avril “Junior” Moore (I)

Age: 56 

Experience as elected official: Eight years as village trustee 

Current occupation: EMT for Champlain-Mooers EMS 

Dale Menard 

Age: 51 

Experience as elected official: Six years as village trustee 

Current occupation: Maintenance mechanic at Northeastern Clinton Central School  

Thomas Batha 

Age: Declined to disclose 

Experience as elected official: Four years as village mayor, six years as village trustee and nine years as village budget officer 

Current occupation: Vice chairman of the village planning board and president of Rouses Point Senior Housing 

Gary Babbie 

Age: 50 

Experience as elected official: None 

Current occupation: Owner of Babbie Construction 

Polls are open March 21 from noon to 9 p.m. in the Halstead Hall in the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street.  The newly elected officials will be sworn in on April 3.  

Other village elections

In Champlain, Mayor Greg Martin and Trustees Janet McFetridge and Kim Trombley will be running unopposed for their current two-year seats.  

In Dannemora, Trustees Richard Scholl and Eric Jarvis will be running unopposed for their current four-year seats. There’s currently no one running for the open village justice seat. 

