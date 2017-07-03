Rouses Point celebrates Fourth of July

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 3 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 11 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling × 18 of 18 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Prev Next

ROUSES POINT – Hundreds of people from across the North Country and Canada came out for the 57th annual Rouses Point Fourth of July celebration from June 30 to July 2. Pictured above are photos from the parade that brought out groups like the Nancy Langlois School of Dance of Plattsburgh and elected state and local officials. The three-day event also featured the 4k Summer Sizzle Run, Rouses Point Fire Department’s chicken BBQ and, of course, a fireworks display that same night at dusk.

Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com