Rouses Point celebrates Fourth of July

RP1.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP10.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP11.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP12.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP13.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP14.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP15.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP16.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP17.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP18.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP2.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP3.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP4.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP5.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP6.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP7.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP8.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

RP9.jpg

Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT – Hundreds of people from across the North Country and Canada came out for the 57th annual Rouses Point Fourth of July celebration from June 30 to July 2. Pictured above are photos from the parade that brought out groups like the Nancy Langlois School of Dance of Plattsburgh and elected state and local officials. The three-day event also featured the 4k Summer Sizzle Run, Rouses Point Fire Department’s chicken BBQ and, of course, a fireworks display that same night at dusk. 

Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com

