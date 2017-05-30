Rouses Point, Champlain honors vets

× Members of the American Legion Montgomery Post 912 in Rouses Point and VFW Post 1418 in Champlain did a 21-gun salute during Monday’s Memorial Day Service held at Veterans Park in Rouses Point. Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT — Orrie Buskey, an 18-year-old private first class in the U.S. Army, was shot and killed in action while serving in Vietnam in the late 1960s.

Buskey was Robert St. John’s first cousin.

“My whole family couldn’t understand what had happened,” said St. John, fourth-district vice commander for the American Legion Montgomery Post 912 in Rouses Point. “It was a shock.”

Despite the loss, that didn’t stop St. John from entering the U.S. Air Force when he was 20 years old, four years after Buskey’s death.

The local vet served from 1970 to 1974 as a sergeant.

“I wanted to enlist,” he said. “I wanted to serve my country.”

St. John said he didn’t have many close calls with death while serving, but he’s lost several friends and family members.

All those lost were honored during the Rouses Point Memorial Day service on Monday.

Local veterans and community members gathered together in Veterans Park on Montgomery Street.

As the rain came down and wind blew, the small crowd stood on the wet grass and listened to St. Patrick’s and St. Mary’s Reverend Bryan Stitt start the service with a prayer.

Wanting to keep things brief due to cold temperatures, St. John turned everyone’s attention to seven local legion and post members, who engaged in the 21-gun salute — thus ending the 15-minute ceremony.

Local vet Albert Barcomb, who served in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1973, was one of many present.

“Memorial Day is not a day off to go somewhere or host a barbecue,” said the patrol boat repairman. “It’s a day to remember all veterans and the ultimate sacrifice they made.”

The ceremony was hosted by members of the American Legion Montgomery Post 912 and VFW Post 1418 in Champlain, who stopped at six cemeteries before the service and said a prayer for the fallen.

There are approximately 280 veterans buried in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Rouses Point. Little flags are placed at each of their graves.

Former Rouses Point mayor George Rivers said there are approximately 280 veterans buried in St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Pratt Street alone.

“This is our way to remember all those service members who gave their all for our country,” St. John said. “They made the supreme sacrifice for us and we should never forget that.”