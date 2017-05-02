Rouses Point, Champlain veterans honored

Rouses Point Elementary creates banner, puts on ‘Celebrating America’ spring concert

by

ROUSES POINT — Two local veterans met by chance while serving their country.  

Tanner Hooker was a U.S. Marine and Amanda served in the Navy in the early 2000s.  

Fate brought them together at Blue Horseshoe Tattoo in Virginia Beach. Six weeks later, they got married.  

“We were young and in love,” said Tanner. “It was a match made in heaven.”  

The newlyweds continued to serve together until 2006 when their daughter, Peyton, was born. Amanda got out first, and Tanner stopped serving two years later.  

“He kept getting deployed,” Amanda said. “And we wanted to be together as a family.”  

About 10 years later, Tanner, Amanda, Peyton and 16 month old West now live in Champlain. 

Tanner and Amanda, along with other veterans from Rouses Point and Champlain, were honored recently by Rouses Point Elementary students, faculty and staff.  

The district created a banner that lists the names of local veterans and their service branches, some 200 in all. It was revealed to the public last Tuesday during the 4th and 5th grade spring concert called “Celebrating America.”  

“We wanted to honor our veterans,” said 5th grader Isaiah Abad.  

The students — dressed in red, white and blue — stood on the stage decorated with American flags and sang well-known classics, such as “Living in America” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”

The concert ended with “God Bless the USA” and a standing ovation by parents, community members and veterans.  

“It was nice,” said Catherine Metcalf of Rouses Point, who’s also a veteran. “I was in tears by the end of it.”  

The students said they’ve been practicing for about three months. 

“They served our country,” said 5th grader Juliette Metcalf. “They risked our lives for us.”  

Peyton agreed.  

“They gave us freedom.”  

The banner will be on display inside Rouses Point Elementary on Maple Street for the rest of the month. 

Top Headlines