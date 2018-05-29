Rouses Point, citing ‘dozens and dozens’ requests from crypto miners, imposes ban

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Cryptocurrency experts listen to Cristian Balan, coordinator for cybersecurity and technology at SUNY Plattsburgh, deliver comments at a forum hosted by the department last month.

PLATTSBURGH | Following in the City of Plattsburgh’s footsteps, the Village of Rouses Point has voted to impose a two-year ban on cryptocurrency, blockchain and similar data mining operations.

Village officials said they have fielded “dozens and dozens of requests” from cryptocurrency miners who want to set up shop due to cheap electricity rates.

But data mining has the potential to be disruptive to the village, said Mayor Thomas Batha.

“At the moment, these substantial power users provide no compensating increase in jobs and do not yet have any discernible benefit to village residents,” Batha said in a statement. “We need some time to work through this issue.”

The ban, passed May 21, will allow the village to consider zoning and land use laws and electrical department regulations before potential cryptocrurrency operations result in “irreversible change to the character and direction” of the village, according to the bill text.

“Our priority is always in keeping the best interests of the taxpayers in mind,” Batha said.

HIGH ELECTRICITY DEMANDS

Cryptocurrency miners use data servers to perform algorithms which verify transactions and add them to the public database known as the blockchain.

Miners are increasingly attracted to the region’s cheap power rates alongside those of the Pacific Northwest.

But localities in Washington state are also scrutinizing the issue, citing the stress on the power grid and questionable public benefit.

The village ban comes just months after the City of Plattsburgh issued an 18-month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining in March.

Lawmakers fretted over potential public safety hazards if the rows of computers used in the transactions are not properly ventilated, citing the intense heat generated by the machines.

City officials also said ratepayers shouldn’t have to wait 18 months for a solution and informally resolved to end the moratorium as soon as possible.

The law dovetailed with a ruling by the state Public Service Commission that would allow the New York Municipal Power Agency to begin charging high-density users more for their electricity.

Since the ban, councilors have met with local cryptocurrency experts and toured at least one of the city’s facilities.