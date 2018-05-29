Rouses Point, citing ‘dozens and dozens’ requests from crypto miners, imposes ban

Photo by Pete DeMola
Cryptocurrency experts listen to Cristian Balan, coordinator for cybersecurity and technology at SUNY Plattsburgh, deliver comments at a forum hosted by the department last month.
PLATTSBURGH | Following in the City of Plattsburgh’s footsteps, the Village of Rouses Point has voted to impose a two-year ban on cryptocurrency, blockchain and similar data mining operations.
Village officials said they have fielded “dozens and dozens of requests” from cryptocurrency miners who want to set up shop due to cheap electricity rates.
But data mining has the potential to be disruptive to the village, said Mayor Thomas Batha.
“At the moment, these substantial power users provide no compensating increase in jobs and do not yet have any discernible benefit to village residents,” Batha said in a statement. “We need some time to work through this issue.”
The ban, passed May 21, will allow the village to consider zoning and land use laws and electrical department regulations before potential cryptocrurrency operations result in “irreversible change to the character and direction” of the village, according to the bill text.
“Our priority is always in keeping the best interests of the taxpayers in mind,” Batha said.
HIGH ELECTRICITY DEMANDS
Cryptocurrency miners use data servers to perform algorithms which verify transactions and add them to the public database known as the blockchain.
Miners are increasingly attracted to the region’s cheap power rates alongside those of the Pacific Northwest.
But localities in Washington state are also scrutinizing the issue, citing the stress on the power grid and questionable public benefit.
The village ban comes just months after the City of Plattsburgh issued an 18-month moratorium on commercial cryptocurrency mining in March.
Lawmakers fretted over potential public safety hazards if the rows of computers used in the transactions are not properly ventilated, citing the intense heat generated by the machines.
City officials also said ratepayers shouldn’t have to wait 18 months for a solution and informally resolved to end the moratorium as soon as possible.
The law dovetailed with a ruling by the state Public Service Commission that would allow the New York Municipal Power Agency to begin charging high-density users more for their electricity.
Since the ban, councilors have met with local cryptocurrency experts and toured at least one of the city’s facilities.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is also exploring whether building codes should be updated, and is weighing the idea of requiring operations find ways to recycle the generated heat to help lessen the utility burden on other local businesses.
Read told The Sun that he expects the city will likely end the moratorium early, likely within the next few weeks.
The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) said how municipalities manage the growing industry — which is often likened to the Gold Rush owing to skyrocketing demand paired with sharp price shifts— could have a significant impact on the region’s economic future.
ANCA will host a daylong forum at SUNY Plattsburgh with State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) on June 5 to further discuss challenges and opportunities.
“If cryptocurrency mining is to be a new and long-term feature in our region, how do we minimize the costs to our communities and increase the benefits?” asked Little.
SOLUTIONS DISCUSSED
When ratepayers crank up the heat during cold snaps, the consumption paired with electricity used by miners can push the city over its allotment of cheap energy and cost everyone more money, the city contends.
Two commercial operations use over 10 percent of the city’s allotment of cheap power.
Crypto experts and miners said at a panel hosted by SUNY Plattsburgh’s Center for Cybersecurity and Technology last month they would work with the city to ensure residential and commercial customers are not adversely impacted.
Louis Miguel Sanchez, a data scientist and cryptocurrency researcher, has developed an app to predict emergency consumption demands for Plattsburgh for up to 10 days in advance.
Using the app can help authorities better plan for spikes, he said, and would allow them to ask operators to temporarily halt operations.
When it comes to noise and heating risks, Sanchez agreed operators should adhere to standards set by the city, and called for the creation of a “benevolent corporation” to ensure compliance.
Bitcoin mining itself is reaching the endgame, said panelists. But opportunities for the blockchain are just beginning, they said, citing the data centers which will need to be constructed to facilitate the rapid growth in data traffic as more industries turn to the technology to facilitate a more secure transfer of data and records.
“We can build these things in Plattsburgh and we can remain a blockchain leader,” said Doug Butdorf, manager of the Imperial Park facility, which hosts a bitcoin miner. “Building ourselves and infrastructure right now is a smart idea.”
Plattsburgh and the surrounding region stand to benefit, but only if they position themselves correctly and have a vision of attracting people to invest in the region, said Tom Pillsworth, a cryptocurrency educator.
“This has the potential to be so much bigger,” Pillsworth said. “This could be a huge hub. There’s a lot of potential here. Our twin city Burlington is thriving, and this is just one more step in the ladder to be a destination.”
ANCA Executive Director Kate Fish agreed, but stressed the region needs economic models that don’t “simply extract and export wealth" from the region.
“We want to ensure that any new investment, whether large-scale solar developments or bitcoin mining, brings tangible benefits to our communities,” she said.
The ultimate goal, according to Read, is for Plattsburgh to be a global model for cryptocurrency.
“Cryptocurrency is here to stay in one way or another,” Read told the Plattsburgh Rotary Club in a briefing last month. “We need to find a way to accommodate this industry and transform it from a liability to an asset in the city.”
For more information about the cryptocurrency summit, visit adirondack.org/cryptocurrency-summit-2018. Questions may be directed to Jacob Vennie-Vollrath at jvennie-vollrath@adirondack.org or 518-891-6200.
— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting.