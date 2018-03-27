Rouses Point elects new mayor

× Expand File photo The Village of Rouses Point has elected a new mayor. Thomas Batha, a village trustee, will take the top slot April 2.

ROUSES POINT | A village trustee will take the place of Dan Latourneau as mayor of Rouses Point.

Village Trustee Thomas Batha was elected as the new Rouses Point mayor during last week’s village elections. He garnered 186 votes in an uncontested race and will take office April 2 for a two-year term.

Latourneau declined to run for re-election and did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Batha is a long-standing public official, serving as village trustee for three terms over two decades ago and again this past year; as village mayor for two terms in the 1990s, and as a member of the local planning board for eight years.

“I was budget officer for nine years,” Batha told The Sun. “We ran things very efficiently, and we’re trying to get it back to being run that way.”

The imminent departure of Pfizer, a large pharmaceutical plant, is expected to throw a wrench into the village’s budget planning.

“We’re restructuring the village to accommodate the loss of the Pfizer plant and the revenue stream from that,” he said. “We’re trying to get the village prepared for that before it happens and make the impact as least-jolting as we can.”

Pfizer was expected to begin decommissioning the plant this year.

Batha said that planning for the closure of Pfizer has been “long neglected,” and he would begin remedying that when taking office April 2.

Village trustees Benjamin Arno and Thomas Dart beat out challenger John Cooper and successfully won re-election campaigns, garnering 201 and 166 votes respectively to Cooper’s 100.