Rouses Point Elementary kids chosen for national assessment

ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Elementary fourth grade class will be participating in this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress.

NAEP, which is administered by the National Center for Education Statistics within the U.S. Department of Education, measures student achievement across the country through assessments in different subjects.

On March 7, 40 students from Rouses Point Elementary will be tested in mathematics, reading and writing.

Each student will be required to complete one of those three subjects, along with answering a few questions on their daily routine and educational experiences, according to a letter sent out last month to parents and guardians by Elementary Principal Heidi Sample.

“We are excited that our school is participating,” Sample told the Sun. “We know that our students will show what our nation’s students know and can do.”

No names are revealed in the findings, just statistical data, which will be generated by the results of 10,000 to 20,000 fourth and eighth grade students participating in this year’s sample, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

That data will be posted in the Nation’s Report Card, which is the only ongoing assessment of student’s knowledge in different subjects.

Forty percent of fourth graders in 2015 showed solid academic performance in mathematics and 36 percent of those students had proficient reading skills, according to the Nation’s Report Card statistics.

Sample said the results from this year’s assessment will allow officials to compare its results to outside schools and, perhaps, alter future teaching methods.

“Normally, we’re just compared to other schools around the state,” she said. “This will give us an opportunity to see where we fall among schools across the nation and improve instruction to make us better.”

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, results on reading and mathematics will be posted six months after the assessment, while the writing portion won’t be released until a year after.

More information on the National Assessment of Educational Progress can be found at nces.ed.gov/. For questions or concerns, contact Sample at 518-297-7211 or hsample@nccscougar.org.