Rouses Point Elementary students spruce up school

× Over a dozen Rouses Point Elementary School students spent three hours last Friday sprucing up their school. The fourth and fifth graders helped pull weeds and plant flowers and shrubs around the building. Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT — A cold rainy day didn’t stop over a dozen Rouses Point Elementary students from sprucing up their school last Friday.

Fourth and fifth graders gathered at the elementary school at 9 a.m. to help faculty and staff pull weeds and plant flowers and shrubs around the building.

Not only was it cold and wet outside, but it was the first of their four-day weekend.

But the students didn’t care.

“It’s fun to get together and help our school,” said fourth-grader Marah Ryan. “I thought I could lend a hand.”

Wearing gardening gloves and heavy hoodies, the students divided up into groups to place plants around the building, school sign and in flower beds.

× Pictured above is Rouses Point Elementary math teacher Cortney Martin assisting fourth-grader Marah Ryan and fifth-grader Abigail Shoram plant flowers in one of the many flower beds. Photo by Teah Dowling

Fifth-grader Abigail Shoram thought this three-hour project was a great way to help clean up the planet.

“If we don’t help our earth, all the pollution will make it gross and disgusting,” she said. “We don’t want that to happen.”

Faculty, staff and Northeastern Clinton Central School senior Abbie Sample were also present.

“The community has done a lot for me,” said Sample, a member of the National Honor Society, who decided to contribute as part of her senior service project. “So, I decided it was time to give back.”

Local residents also contributed to this beautification effort, like Wendell Brooks, who built the wooden bench now located outside of the main entrance.

This project is part of NCCS’ efforts to beautify all schools within the district. Similar efforts have already taken place at the high school and middle school.

District officials, faculty and staff are in the midst of coming up with other beautification projects for all three schools.