Rouses Point Fire Department seeking funding for improvements

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The Rouses Point Fire Department recently applied for a state grant to purchase more equipment and gear. These additions will benefit both the fire department and EMS services.

ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Fire Department is seeking grant money for improvements to their station on Lake Street.

The department is seeking $137,302 to purchase turnout gear washer/extractor and dryer, along with turnout gear, four gas meters, thermal imaging cameras and a cardiac monitor, according to a letter submitted by Fire Chief Michael LeBlanc.

Last month, village officials unanimously approved the department’s request to apply for the 2016 FEMA Fire Act Grant.

The fire department sent out an application shortly after to the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, whose goal is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters in hazardous situations.

These improvements would benefit both the fire department and EMS services, said Trustee Avril Moore.

If the full amount is awarded, the fire department would need to match the grant by 5 percent, which equates to $6,538.

Moore said those funds would be derived out of the fire department’s budget, which ultimately would come from village taxpayers.

Depending on the amount awarded, certain items, like the washer and dryer, will be prioritized over the others, said Moore.

If the department receives nothing, Moore said the changes will have to wait until another grant comes along.

The results from the grant are expected to come in sometime this summer.

“We can live better if we do receive this funding,” Moore said. “But we will survive if we don’t.”

