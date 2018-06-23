Rouses Point Independence Day blowout returns next week

× Expand File photo The Rouses Point Independence Day festivities kick off on June 29 and run through July 1.

ROUSES POINT | The streets of Rouses Point will be filled with patriotic garb, games and parade floats as the village ramps up Independence Day celebrations next week.

The annual three-day event, which draws hundreds of people every year to the village, will kickstart on June 29 with open food booths, vendors, a “Libations Tent” and children’s games from 4 p.m. to midnight, sponsored by the American Legion Post 912.

Rock and roll troupe Just Us will perform at 8 p.m.

Bright and early the next morning, festivities will continue with a 5K “Summer Sizzle” run kicking off at 8 a.m. (Email rp5k.4july@yahoo.com to learn more.)

The Rouses Point Fire Department will open its doors for a boot drive at 9 a.m., and Barb Bluto will host a free Zumba class at 10 a.m.

The day’s kid-friendly activities are slated for noon to 1:30 p.m. with a one mile fun run for children 12 and under, free ice cream sundaes and a performance by Pipsqueak the Clown, sponsored by Stewart’s Shops, Primelink and the Champlain Telephone Company.

Food booths and vendors courtesy of the local American Legion will again be open from noon to midnight, and the “Libations Tent” will open at 4 p.m.

Rock band Friction will take the stage at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the action gets a late start at noon with a chicken barbecue at the Rouses Point Fire Department. Vendors, food booths and games are expected to open around the same time.

The big event — the Independence Day street parade — will begin at 6 p.m.

“We’ve got the RCM and Elgin bagpipers, both from Canada,” said Kieran Gilroy, chair of the Fourth of July Committee. “We’ve got the Lake Champlain Sailors, Talley Dull, the Miner Farm Daughters and Straw Hatters, and Honor Flight represented.”

New this year: An F-14 flyover from the Green Mountain Boys (Vermont Air National Guard), Gilroy said.

There’ll also be a number of local fire departments in the parade, the American Legion Post 912, and more surprises.

The parade will run from Delegar’s parking lot, down Montgomery Street to Maple Street, Champlain and Lake streets before returning to Delegar’s.

The annual fireworks display, courtesy of the American Legion and Price Chopper / Market 32, is set for dusk.