Rouses Point issues temporary ban on crypto miners

ROUSES POINT | The Village of Rouses Point is temporarily prohibiting cryptocurrency miners from setting up shop within village limits until digital currency operations can offer more benefits to its residents.

The village board resolved it would refrain from approving any requests for cryptocurrency miners to move into town.

“The village board agreed by consensus that server farms would not be approved for location in Rouses Point until such time that they become beneficial to our residents rather than an added cost,” then-Mayor Dan Letourneau said in a statement.

The village board is aware of at least one server farm currently in operation, according to Village Administrator Steve Peters.

The operation receives a set energy allotment each month.

Village officials have received “dozens and dozens” of requests from others seeking space, according to a statement.

Rouses Point’s management measure precedes the City of Plattsburgh Common Council’s 18-month moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations, imposed last month.

“It is vital that we find ways to welcome new businesses to Rouses Point, especially those that will create long-term employment opportunities for our residents,” said Peters in a statement. “Cryptocurrency data centers are not yet beneficial in that capacity, but we are certainly open to solutions that will benefit all residents.”

PFIZER REVENUE

The village trustees’ decision comes as Pfizer decommissions its pharmaceutical plant in the village.

The plant’s departure is expected to complicate budget planning, and leave the municipality with overbuilt infrastructure and decreased revenue.

But Peters said that the village isn’t losing revenue by the plant closing.

“With Pfizer being out, we’re not actually losing revenue,” Peters said. “If we’re not using all of their power, we’re not spending as much to maintain that power.”

Mayor Thomas Batha disagrees.

“We’re trying to restructure the village to accommodate the loss of the Pfizer plant and the revenue stream from that,” he told The Sun. “We’re trying to get the village prepared for that before it happens and make the impact as least jolting as we can.”

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Miners use specialized computer boxes to perform complex algorithms which effectively verify and police cryptocurrency transactions while adding them to a public database, known as the blockchain.