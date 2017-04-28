Rouses Point man arrested following domestic dispute

Bradford W. Duross violated order of protection, said police

PLATTSBURGH — A two-time convicted felon has been arrested for violating an order of protection after he allegedly shoved a woman. 

Bradford W. Duross, 47, is accused of pushing a 64-year-old woman several times on Thursday evening after she tried leaving a motel room the two were staying in, said authorities.

State police responded to the America’s Best Value Inn on 19 Booth Drive for a report of a domestic dispute.

Duross, of Rouses Point, was arrested and charged with second degree unlawful imprisonment, first degree aggravated family offense criminal contempt and third degree attempted assault. 

The victim was found to be a protected party on an active refrain from order of protection against Duross, police said.

Duross was arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court where he was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions, in addition to his current felony charges.  

He is to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on May 4 at 4 p.m.

Top Headlines