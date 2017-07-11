Rouses Point Police Department in process of dissolving

Photo provided
The Rouses Point Police Department is headed toward dissolution. Residents have until July 20 to present a petition.
ROUSES POINT — Ahead of a proposed plan to dissolve the Rouses Point Police Department, a local resident is circulating a petition in an attempt to force a vote.
Laura Robert had collected over 100 signatures as of July 5. Two hundred and seventy-five — or 20 percent of the village electorate — are legally required to trigger a referendum.
“We need a police department present in the village,” Robert told the Sun. “They didn’t give us [the villagers] a chance to vote.”
COST-SAVINGS
The Rouses Point Board of Trustees unanimously voted last month to dissolve the department as a cost-savings measure.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office would then expand their patrol area to fill in the gap.
"We will have more frequent patrols," said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.
The department — which includes a single police chief and no deputies — has an annual budget of $147,000, or about 25 percent of the village’s annual revenue stream.
Officials have jumped at the chance to streamline operations in the wake of the state’s efforts to encourage shared services to reduce property taxes — including this year’s county-convened consolidation panel.
“The countywide shared services initiative is what started this whole thing,” said Mayor Dan Letourneau.
The state will cut a check to localities for up to 1.5 times the amount of eliminated expenditures.
For Clinton County and Rouses Point, that could mean up to $220,500.
Letourneau said while the village hasn’t worked out the exact split with the county, the village would be getting the “lion’s share.”
“The taxpayers of Rouses Point are definitely going to come out ahead,” he told the Sun.
LOOMING DEADLINE
Following last month’s vote by the Board of Trustees, the village has a 30-day window to hold a public hearing and for residents to present a petition.
If Robert garners enough signatures by July 20, then the village will set a vote.
If not, the dissolution becomes final effective on that date and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office would assume all law enforcement operations.
The then-former department on Lake Street would be converted into a substation with office space. Existing equipment will be transferred over to the county, along with one of the village’s two police cars. The other vehicle will be used by the village after the police equipment and decals are removed.
Residents can still call the office. Calls would then be routed to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, who would then dispatch either a deputy or a state trooper.
PUBLIC HEARING
Nearly 20 residents attended the public hearing on July 5.
Stephen Douglas worried about response times.
“What if there’s a murderer on the street and it takes them [Clinton County Sheriff’s Office] forever to get here,” said Douglas. “The vote should be up to the people.”
The Rouses Point Police Department is technically inactive for the first time since 1877.
Police Chief Scott Bechard resigned for a deputy slot for the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, which means if a petition is presented and the public scuttles the process, the village will have to find a replacement.
Bechard worked with the department for 11 years, patrolling the streets for eight hours per day and answering approximately 25 to 30 complaints a month.
Dissolving the department would be “a mistake,” he said.
“I believe it’s good for the village to have it’s own police department,” he told the Sun.
But Robert said he works far longer.
“I’ve seen him patrolling the streets after hours and on the weekends,” Robert said during the hearing. “It’s not strictly 8 to 4 … it’s a bunch of bull.”
“This is a tough thing to handle,” Letourneau admitted. “We have a long tradition of operating an effective Rouses Point Police Department and losing that is difficult.”
He added: “This would just be another cost saving measure. We need to find ways to save money.”
‘CRITICAL TIMING’
Bechard filled a vacancy and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will not be creating any new positions, said County Administrator Mike Zurlo.
Trustees said during last month’s board meeting that they were excited about the proposed changes.
“It’s going to triple our coverage and it’s not going to cost us anything,” said Trustee Dale Menard.
“It couldn’t of happened at a better time,” Trustee Benjamin Arno added.
Pfizer’s upcoming departure at the end of this year has officials scrambling to save funds.
The pharmaceutical plant departure is expected to blow a $840,000 deficit in water and sewer services and $1.2 million in electricity revenues by 2018.
So far, the village has dissolved the village court and started renovations on the water treatment plant. Sewer and water rates have been steadily increasing since 2014. The village court dissolved late last year — saving the village over $70,000 a year.
Counties across the state have until Aug. 1 to draft shared service plans.
Letourneau said the minor costs of turning over law enforcement to the county, such as rebranding the two police cars, will hopefully be funded by the Municipal Restructuring Fund.