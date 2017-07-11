Rouses Point Police Department in process of dissolving

× Expand Photo provided The Rouses Point Police Department is headed toward dissolution. Residents have until July 20 to present a petition.

ROUSES POINT — Ahead of a proposed plan to dissolve the Rouses Point Police Department, a local resident is circulating a petition in an attempt to force a vote.

Laura Robert had collected over 100 signatures as of July 5. Two hundred and seventy-five — or 20 percent of the village electorate — are legally required to trigger a referendum.

“We need a police department present in the village,” Robert told the Sun. “They didn’t give us [the villagers] a chance to vote.”

COST-SAVINGS

The Rouses Point Board of Trustees unanimously voted last month to dissolve the department as a cost-savings measure.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office would then expand their patrol area to fill in the gap.

"We will have more frequent patrols," said Clinton County Sheriff David Favro.

The department — which includes a single police chief and no deputies — has an annual budget of $147,000, or about 25 percent of the village’s annual revenue stream.

Officials have jumped at the chance to streamline operations in the wake of the state’s efforts to encourage shared services to reduce property taxes — including this year’s county-convened consolidation panel.

“The countywide shared services initiative is what started this whole thing,” said Mayor Dan Letourneau.

The state will cut a check to localities for up to 1.5 times the amount of eliminated expenditures.

For Clinton County and Rouses Point, that could mean up to $220,500.

Letourneau said while the village hasn’t worked out the exact split with the county, the village would be getting the “lion’s share.”

“The taxpayers of Rouses Point are definitely going to come out ahead,” he told the Sun.

LOOMING DEADLINE

Following last month’s vote by the Board of Trustees, the village has a 30-day window to hold a public hearing and for residents to present a petition.

If Robert garners enough signatures by July 20, then the village will set a vote.

If not, the dissolution becomes final effective on that date and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office would assume all law enforcement operations.

The then-former department on Lake Street would be converted into a substation with office space. Existing equipment will be transferred over to the county, along with one of the village’s two police cars. The other vehicle will be used by the village after the police equipment and decals are removed.