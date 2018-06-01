Rouses Point postal worker awarded for life-saving efforts

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Rouses Point Mail Carrier Jennifer Bertrand was awarded last week for her life-saving efforts that reunited a lost toddler with her family.

ROUSES POINT | “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

That’s the motto of the United States Postal Service. But Jennifer Bertrand, 39, a mail carrier for 18 years, went above and beyond that mission last year — and managed to save a life in the process.

For her efforts, last week she was given both a special heroes award from the postmaster general and a proclamation from the Village of Rouses Point thanking her for her work.

“I’m extremely grateful and thankful for the recognition,” Bertrand told The Sun.

Jeff Sands, manager of post office operations, said that so often postal workers are the eyes and ears of their communities.

Bertrand was an example of that, he said.

It was on a frigid December evening last year, at the tail end of both a massive winter storm and her daily route, when Bertrand came across a toddler, alone, standing in the snow.

The little girl was crying and confused.

Bertrand ran to her and asked if she was okay, before looking up and seeing that a window of a nearby home was open.

“Did you fall?” She asked.

The girl nodded.

“Is your mother home?” Bertrand prodded.

Again, she nodded.

Bertrand took the little girl in her arms and carried her home, where she was reunited with her family.

“I was just doing my job,” she said.