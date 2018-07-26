Rouses Point preschool expands services

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Champlain Children’s Learning Center has expanded its services with help from a $4,000 Adirondack Foundation grant.

ROUSES POINT | The Champlain Children’s Learning Center has been awarded $4,000 through the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund, and the preschool has already used the money to expand their offerings.

The funding has allowed the preschool to open up a new classroom for three-year-olds who need help transitioning from toddler care into the preschool program, according to the school’s director, Rebecca Filon.

“We found that when (some students) were first moved from the toddler room to preschool, they were struggling,” said Filon.

The new “flex-classroom” will allow kids a more intimate learning and care experience, where they’ll get help with potty training and other skills needed before entering into preschool.

“It’ll definitely help us serve more kids,” Filon said.

Funds were also used for room repairs and to adapt the space to better accommodate the age group.

The Champlain Children’s Learning Center also purchased new furniture, toys and a changing table.

“(Children) can move into the room at 33 months, and we’ll keep them until we feel they’re ready to make the change into the preschool program,” Filon said.

The $4,000 grant is part of $137,866 in grants awarded to more than three dozen nonprofit organizations through the Adirondack Foundation.

The foundation’s Generous Acts Fund accepts applications once per year for grants from a pool of donations from generous people who care about local communities, according to a news release from the organization.

“Nonprofits are the heart and soul of Adirondack communities, providing vital programs and services that enhance our quality of life,” said President and CEO Cali Brooks in a statement.

“This round of grants reaches far and wide—from Malone to Old Forge to Essex to Plattsburgh, and lots of places in between. We applaud the heroic work being done by these nonprofit grant recipients.”

Grant awards ranged from $1,000 to $10,000.

Mountain Lake PBS also received a grant to expand its PBS Play Date early literacy program, a collaboration with local libraries.