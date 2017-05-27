Rouses Point readies summer concert series

× For years, the Friends of the Stage have been working hard to provide community members and visitors a free summer concert series. Pictured above (L-R) are volunteers Steve Merchant, Cecelia Robert, Nancy Baker and Sue Merchant. Other members not pictured are Denis Roberts, Penny Treggett and Andrew Vincelette. Photo by Teah Dowling

ROUSES POINT — The Friends of the Stage are working on a series of improvements to the Samuel de Champlain Center Stage ahead of this summer’s concert season.

Performers will be treated to a new dressing room with all of the trimmings, including make-up stations, large mirrors and a clothing rack.

Guests currently utilize the Rouses Point Civic Center as a changing area.

“It’s inconvenient because the crowd sees them in their costume before they come back to the stage,” said volunteer Sue Merchant. “It gives away the surprise.”

The addition will be placed on the back of the stage located in the rec park off of Lake Street and is expected to be completed before the first concert in July.

Volunteers with the grassroots events series said they did not feel comfortable revealing the price of the expansion, but over $60,000 has been raised by numerous donors, grant funding and fundraisers since 2009.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without the help of our donors,” said volunteer Steve Merchant. “They’re the one’s who made the stage possible and all the shows possible.”

New acts will be coming to the stage this summer, including The Perkins Family, a country western band, and Taylor and the Intangibles, an oldies outfit.

John Monforto, an Elvis impersonator who performed last year, will be returning again not just as Elvis, but Frank Sinatra as well.

Old-time favorites Completely Stranded, a comedy show, and Pipsqueak the Clown will also be performing again.

Members are hopeful that by adding the dressing room, new performers will keep coming for years to come.

“We try to provide something for everyone,” said Nancy Baker, volunteer. “We want to continue offering this to the community.”

Performances will take place every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. from the first week in July to the last week in August.

If it rains, the performances will take place in the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street. All performances are free and open to the public. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on during performances. Donations are welcomed.

Sandy’s Deli will be providing a full concession stand with hot dogs, hamburgers and more each night.

For more information or to make any suggestions on performances or improvements to the stage, contact the Merchant’s at 297-2954, Baker at 297-3035 or volunteer Cecelia Robert at 297-7392.