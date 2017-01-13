Rouses Point receives grant for water treatment plant rehabilitation

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The village of Rouses Point recently received a grant from Senator Betty Little’s office to rehabilitate the interior of the Water Treatment Plant.

ROUSES POINT — It’s finally official: the water treatment plant will be rehabilitated this year, a measure that will give residents a cleaner supply for drinking water.

Rouses Point recently received $200,000 from state Senator Betty Little’s office to replace all the interior piping, pumps and filters.

An additional $140,000, split between funds from the Independent Energy Efficiency Program and the village budget, will go toward this project.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it did,” Mayor Daniel Letourneau said during last week’s board meeting. “This is a huge step in the right direction for us.”

Letourneau said this complete interior renovation will make the current system more efficient and cheaper. The village’s water supply will also safer for residents since the new system will be up to date.

DRINKING WATER SAFETY

The village informed 2,000 residents last year that their water supply contained high levels of trihalomethanes (TTHM’s), a group of chemicals formed after chlorine treatment.

The chlorine reacts with naturally-occurring organic material, like aquatic plants, in water sources such as rivers and lakes.

The village gets their water from Lake Champlain.

The amount of TTHM’s can change day-to-day, but research shows that drinking this water for a prolonged period of time, like 20 to 30 years, could result in health effects — including cancer.

To decrease these levels, the water department incorporated a flushing schedule twice a year.

TTHM’s have not been found in the village’s water supply for the past three quarters, said Letourneau. And this new system will only make things easier in terms of maintenance and efficiency.

LONG-TERM PROCESS

Conversations started in 2014 to replacing the aging infrastructure dating back to the 1960s.

Village Administrator Jean LaBombard, along with a task force of other village officials, took over the project and immediately started applying for grants.

Initially, the village sought out funds to replace the entire building — an approximate $10 million project.

One rejection came after another, LaBombard said, due to the combination of a high village median household income with relatively low water fees, which at the time was a flat $40.

Loans were out of the question.

“Although it’s been a frustrating exercise to look for grants,” LaBombard said, “the village could not support more debt.”

WATER FEE INCREASES

Letourneau said he does not expect user fees to increase following renovations.

Over time, however, residents will notice small minimal increases due to Pfizer picking up stakes next year, a departure that will lead to $840,000 deficit in water and sewer services.

In the 2015-16 budget, water rates increased by $2, upping the monthly bills to $46.

The year before, water fees alone spiked by 23 percent.

Letourneau said with the new system, the water department will save costs and water fees might decrease over time, especially if new businesses and companies come in.

“We’re looking to keep costs as low as possible,” said Letourneau. “The last thing we want to do is to put more expenses on our residents.”

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

With the funding in place, village officials anticipate to start the renovation next month.

Rouses Point is anticipating everything to be completed by December 2018.

The design has already been completed by AES Northeast and village employees will be doing the renovation.

For more information or updates on this project, call 518-297-5502 ext. 330 or visit www.rousespointny.com.