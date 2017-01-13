Rouses Point seeking residents to run for office

ROUSES POINT — Village officials are seeking two individuals to serve on the board of trustees.

The two-year seats, currently held by Trustee Avril Moore and Trustee John Mott, are up for grabs.

Both trustees said they’re unsure of whether to run again.

“I’m still thinking about it,” said Moore, who’s served on the board for eight years at different times.

Mott, who’s served for two years as both a trustee and deputy mayor, said he currently has no intention on running — unless he needs to.

“If it’s someone I think will be good for the village, then I’ll step down,” he said. “But if I feel someone has bad intentions, then I’ll run.

“It really all depends on who throws their hat in the ring.”

Petitions are now available at the village office.

All interested residents of any party affiliation must obtain at least 50 signatures before Feb. 14 to be put on the ballot for the March 21 election.

So far, Village Clerk Donna Boumil said no one has jumped on the bandwagon for this opportunity.

Mayor Daniel Letourneau said he’s hopeful that someone will step up to serve alongside him and Trustee Thomas Dart on the board.

“If someone is interested in being part of our local government,” he said during last week’s meeting, “stop by the office, pick up a petition and get out there.”

For those interested in signing up, they’ll have to jump into village’s biggest issues, including the departure of Pfizer in 2018 and generating new commercial activity to close the projected deficit in revenues.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Letourneau said. “I anticipate we will continue to be.”

To pick up a petition, visit the village offices located at 139 Lake St. For more information, contact Boumil at 297-5502 ext. 0 or visit www.rousespointny.com.