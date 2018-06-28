Rouses Point students build ‘Kindness Rocks’ garden

× Expand Photo provided Rouses Point Elementary School students celebrated the end of a kindness program and the school year with the construction of a “Kindness Rocks” rock garden earlier this month.

ROUSES POINT | Outside the Rouses Point Elementary School, a pine tree stands tall, its rough grayish-brown trunk surrounded by hundreds of smooth rocks, painted with bright colors and hundreds of different designs.

On top of each rock is a child’s depiction of a fish — a reminder to students that they, a single person in this school, can make an impact through kindness.

This rock garden, inspired by “Only One You” by Linda Kranz, was unveiled at the end of the school year earlier this month.

“The main message was that there’s only one ‘you’ that can generate kindness in this big world,” school counselor Wanda O’Connell said.

It’s now a permanent display at the school.

After watching a slideshow running through the year’s events at the school, students went outside and surrounded the tree in a circle, O’Connell said, each placing their painted rock around its base in a ceremony under clear blue skies.

The rock garden’s installation is the culmination of a year of programs that centered around promoting kindness, community service and gratitude, she said.

Throughout the school year, 270 students from kindergarten to fifth grade have participated in a variety of events:

Last September, they raised over $1,000 for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The next month, kindergarteners helped make pumpkin pies and goody bags for the school’s faculty and staff. Last December, they made cards for a child fighting cancer. Earlier this year, the school installed two “buddy benches” designed to encourage students to be inclusive and make new friends.

“Every kind act counts, and that’s what it’s all about,” said O’Connell.

The last day for schools in the Northeastern Clinton Central School District was June 21.