Rouses Point to weigh sewer rate increase

Public hearing slated for May 15

by

ROUSES POINT — Sewer rates may again rise in Rouses Point.

The Board of Trustees will vote on a potential $2 increase on May 15. 

Doing so would hike the rates for village residents to $36 per month.

In April, the village board approved water rates to increase by $2 for a monthly bill of $48. 

The increases, which will go into effect June 1, are the latest as the village navigates the upcoming departure of Pfizer.

Pfizer’s departure is projected to blow a $840,000 deficit in water and sewer services and $1.2 million in electricity revenues by 2018.

Both rates have been steadily going up since the 2014-15 spending plan, when sewer increased by 7 percent and water by 23 percent.  

The mandatory public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street.  

The hearing applies to sewer only — not water.

There are no immediate changes on the horizon for electricity rates. But the village has put aside funds to cover the costs of a service study that will help analyze the electric fund’s rate of return.  

For more information or updates, visit rousespointny.com

