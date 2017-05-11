Rouses Point to weigh sewer rate increase

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling A public hearing on amending the sewer rates is slated to take place on May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street. A vote to adopted the amended rate is expected to follow.

ROUSES POINT — Sewer rates may again rise in Rouses Point.

The Board of Trustees will vote on a potential $2 increase on May 15.

Doing so would hike the rates for village residents to $36 per month.

In April, the village board approved water rates to increase by $2 for a monthly bill of $48.

The increases, which will go into effect June 1, are the latest as the village navigates the upcoming departure of Pfizer.

Pfizer’s departure is projected to blow a $840,000 deficit in water and sewer services and $1.2 million in electricity revenues by 2018.

Both rates have been steadily going up since the 2014-15 spending plan, when sewer increased by 7 percent and water by 23 percent.

The mandatory public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street.

The hearing applies to sewer only — not water.

There are no immediate changes on the horizon for electricity rates. But the village has put aside funds to cover the costs of a service study that will help analyze the electric fund’s rate of return.

For more information or updates, visit rousespointny.com.