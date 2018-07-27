Rouses Point welcomes new Italian restaurant

× Officials from the Village of Rouses Point join local business owners in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Ristorante Casa Capitano on Lake Street. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

ROUSES POINT | The Village of Rouses Point is seeing an uptick in new business this season.

The latest to open its doors is Ristorante Casa Capitano, an Italian restaurant owned by Montreal expats Tom and Elizabeth Brilotti.

Last weekend marked the restaurant’s grand opening after two and a half years of planning and building reconstruction — and according to Tom, all the seats were booked through their three-day celebration.

From the restaurant’s upper deck expansive views of Lake Champlain can be seen, the water twinkling under the bright sunshine above. Its 100-seat capacity, paired with a wide window that allows patrons to peek into the kitchen, lends the place an intimate feel.

The menu features items from the couple’s family recipes.

Everything from the freshly-made pasta and the wood-fired pizza, to the restaurant’s airplane theme — Tom spent his entire career in commercial aviation — invites visitors into the family’s world.

“Like other Italian families, we’re used to cooking for hundreds of family members,” Brilotti said, noting that both he and his wife had familial ties to Italy. “We’re originally from Montreal, but we fell in love with Rouses Point and we decided to plant our roots here.”

Ristorante Casa Capitano joins The Gallery, an art restoration, framing and co-operative art gallery run by a local artist; 2 K’s Bloom Florist, a new flower shop that specializes in fast-response online orders and floral arrangements run by Karissa, Trisha and Debra Guay; and The Proud Patriot, a pizza and burger joint dedicated to serving veterans ­— all family-owned businesses that have opened in the village on the same street this year.

“I see a big future for this area,” said Deputy Mayor Ben Arno at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Italian restaurant. “I hope all the people just pack this place.”

The village’s new Italian restaurant is open seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 216 Lake St.