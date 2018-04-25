Route 28 paving project to begin this month

INDIAN LAKE | The state has yet to begin a $6.6 million paving project on state Route 28 announced last month with an anticipated starting date only given as “April.”

The Indian Lake Highway Department confirmed the road reconstruction work, which was the subject of a March 27 public meeting, had not begun as of April 17.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced the paving project, which included rehabilitating 10.5 miles of Route 28 between Indian Lake and Blue Mountain Lake.

“This key project will help restore a critical North Country corridor, smoothing the ride for tourists and residents while strengthening the roadway for the future,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Route 28 links the Cedar River Golf Course in Indian Lake with the Lake Durant State Campground and the Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake.

The project will include repaving the roadway, upgrading drainage and improve guiderails, signage and culverts. Two snowmobile crossings also will be replaced.

Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells said he stopped in at the March 27 public meeting at the Indian Lake Municipal Building and looked at a state Department of Transportation power point presentation on the project.

“I stopped in and talked to the gentleman. We talked about the Black Fly Challenge, which will for a short distance go on the highway. We’ve had meetings on it already and are prepared for (the reconstruction),” Wells said.

According to Wells, the project is scheduled to begin in the spring and be completed in late fall.

“The road reconstruction is going to be beneficial,” Wells said. “There is so much infrastructure DOT needs to take care of, and we know DOT doesn’t have the money to take care of everything - it’s all over in the North Country.”

INDIAN LAKE LOOKING FOR ACTIVITIES COORDINATOR

The Town of Indian Lake is looking for a full-time activities coordinator/recreation manager.

Exact hours for the 40-hour-per-week position will vary, but the hours would vary as some evening and weekend work would be required.

Wells said a job description was still being worked out, but duties will include running the summer recreation program, tourism promotion and using social media.

Applications are available on the town’s website at townofindianlake.org under “Employment.”

As part of the application process, applicants will be required to design and implement an event.

The application deadline is May 4 at 4 p.m. Call 518-648-5211 for more information.