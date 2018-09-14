Royal Winter Pageant to return

× Expand Photo provided Registration for the Royal Winter Pageant will open Sept. 22 and the first practice will be held Sept. 29.

TICONDEROGA | The nonprofit Royal Winter Pageant will be returning on Saturday, Sept. 22 in the newly renovated Ticonderoga High School Auditorium at 4 p.m.

A parent or guardian must be present to sign up the young ladies. It will be an hour long meeting. All girls in grades 3rd – 12th for the 2018 – 2019 school year in Ticonderoga, Putnam, St. Mary’s, Crown Point, and Moriah schools are invited to join.

There are three groups and three winners in each group, or nine winners total.

The girls are expected to learn how to walk and talk like a queen, learn a group dance, perform a talent, and a few other requirements.

Each girl receives a participation award.

Girls can also receive a gift for earning $100 in bottle donations. There is also the community service award given to the girl with the most amount of bottle donation and attending the community service day. Winners receive a crown, trophy, sash, flowers, and a cash prize.

The Royal Winter Pageant has always worked hard to instill dedication, pride, self–esteem, and sportsmanship into the girls.

The pageant started eight years ago and continues to grow each year.

The pageant has raised $14,088.22 in seven years as part of our community service requirement and has helped many local individuals in need and local nonprofit organizations.

This continued support for our community teaches the girls to become local leaders and to continue to volunteer their time in their community helping others.

There is a $10 registration fee and a $15 costume fee due at registration or first practice.

First practice will be Saturday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Ticonderoga High School.

If you can’t attend the meeting on the 22nd, this will be the last opportunity to join on the 29th.

There will be no food allowed in the building due to severe allergies.

The pageant will try to work around the local soccer program. “We want every girl to have the opportunity to participate,” organizers said. “Hope to see you all there. Have a great summer and start practicing that talent.”