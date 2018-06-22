Rulfs Orchard Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

× Expand Stock photo Reife rote Erdbeeren und nachwachsende grüne Erdbeeren am Erdbe It’s the beginning of the season! Strawberries are ripening in the fields and ready to pick for this year’s Rulfs Orchard Strawberry Festival.

PERU | This year’s crop of strawberries at Rulfs Orchard, bright red with ridged green leaves stretching toward the sunlight, are steadily ripening as the harvest season begins.

Interested in getting your hands on some? The orchard will open its field this Saturday for their 7th annual Strawberry Festival, a seasonal kickoff event that attracts droves to the small tight-knit Town of Peru every year.

“It used to be a free event we’d put on to give back to the community,” Rulfs Office Manager Amanda Whisher told The Sun. “Overtime, it just got so crazy, attracting hundreds and hundreds of people.”

Pies filled with fruit piled high line the shelves in the Rulfs Orchard outpost on Bear Swamp Road.

Cider donuts, heavily coated with sugar crystals, line a baking sheet in a display case.

The smell is one of an indiscernible sweetness that, when combined with the humidity of a North Country summer, creates a thick redolence of baked goods that lingers in the senses.

In this season, strawberry shortcakes and donuts rule the case lineup — there’ll even be donut sundaes, Whisher said.

It’s this fare that’ll also be available during the festival this weekend.

The event will return full-force on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a packed roster of activities throughout the day and multiple trips out to the strawberry fields. Country Dreams Farm will also be on-site giving carriage rides.

“It’s a four-hour event, and we’ll definitely keep you entertained during that time,” Whisher said.

Bracelets — for picking, activities or both — cost $4 each and will be available day-of or ahead of the event at the Rulfs storefront.

Picking bracelets include one quart of u-pick berries. Activity bracelets include access to the petting zoo, bounce houses ­— yes, plural — a slide, games and face painting. Children two years old and younger can participate for free.

Learn more at facebook.com/rulfsorchard.