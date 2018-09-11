Rum-runners’ Weekend returns for 2018 with new comedy show

× Expand Photo by Kim Ladd Among the many partyers delving into the Roaring Twenties spirit during a recent year’s edition of Weekend were (front, left to right): Janine Best, Wesley Butler Jr. and Denice Morrisseau of Brant Lake and Chester. Bob Montgomery is shown in the background. This year, the tradition continues with a variety of events including a comedy show — a new feature for the annual weekend fest.

CHESTERTOWN | The exuberance, swagger and style of the Roaring Twenties will be celebrated in northern Warren County this weekend, as Rum-Runners’ Weekend returns with an array of activities planned for Friday Sept. 14 and Saturday Sept. 15.

The two-day event offers a glimpse into the rich Prohibition-era heritage of local communities, where rum-runners smuggling alcoholic beverages down state Route 9 from Canada to New York City stopped off for an overnight rest — or gambling and revelry.

This year’s Rum-runners’ Weekend has a new attraction expected to be a hit with revelers — a comedy show at 2 p.m. Saturday in the historic Carol Theater in downtown Chestertown.

The show features a roster of renowned comics: Tony Rogers, known for his hilarious appearances at The Comedy Works, joined by comedians Jeff Scott who has gained a reputation in top Manhattan comedy clubs, and the talented, witty Melissa Fyfe.

Proceeds of the event will go to the Adirondack Firefighters Benevolent Association. Tickets are $17 at the door — or for advance tickets at $15, call Mike Turano at (518) 742-6306.

Friday evening, activities begin at 5 p.m. with a procession of vintage automobiles starting at The Hub in Brant Lake, launching a search for the bootleggers which takes them to O.P. Frederick’s in Loon Lake, then to the Odd Duck in Chestertown, followed by two nearby venues— the Bullhouse Restaurant and the Panther Mountain Pub.

After the Saturday comedy show, “federal agents” chasing bootleggers in antique cars down Main St. in Chestertown beginning at about 3:30 p.m. — and Prohibition-era characters will be stationed along the roadway re-enacting local events of the 1920s.

Based on this theme of bootleggers and booze, Gatsby-garbed gangsters and “flappers” will likely be seen on the streets and in the restaurants and taverns.

A Speakeasy party, with plenty of frivolity, is to be held Saturday night at the Panther Mountain Inn beginning at 8 p.m., featuring dancing to the jazz stylings of the Jive Five Band featuring Al Tolomeo. The annual Charleston dance contest is to start at 9 p.m.

In celebration of the prohibition era, $19.25 dinner specials will be offered all weekend at restaurants around Chestertown — and waitstaff may be in vintage costumes.