Rum Runners Weekend taking off Sept. 15

× Expand Photo provided Participants in a past Rum Runners Weekend show up in 1920s garb. The weekend features a parade of classic cars used in skits representing rum-running from the Prohibition era, and ends with a party in a speakeasy.

CHESTERTOWN | The annual Run Runners Weekend, sponsored by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance (TLBA), will return to Chestertown next Friday.

On tap this year is a Bootleggers’ Parade of classic cars, a USO-style show and a Charleston contest in a speakeasy.

On Friday, Sept. 15, follow the Bootleggers from the Hub on Brant Lake as they evade the police in their classic cars.

The parade begins at the Hub at 4:30 p.m. and stops at OP Fredericks at 5:30 p.m., the Odd Duck at 6:30 p.m., the Bull House at 7:30 p.m. before ending at the Panther Mountain Inn.

On Saturday, the Bootleggers Parade begins at noon and travels through Chestertown, ending at the Town Hall — with a few “shoot-outs” along the way.

TLBA President Don Butler said the route was adjusted to make the drive easier on the old cars.

A USO-style Variety Show will be held in the Town Hall auditorium beginning at 1 p.m. The hall opens at 11 a.m. for those interested in buying raffle tickets. A raffle drawing will be held at 1:45 p.m.

Illusionist Jonathan Phillips will perform at the Carol Theatre at 4 p.m. Dinner specials will be held at restaurants throughout town.

At 7 p.m. the Panther Mountain Pub will host a “Speakeasy” with a jazz band and Charleston contests.

The Rum Runners Weekend is scheduled to run Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17.