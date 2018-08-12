Runners turn out for Minerva Heart Heath 5K

× Haley Killon and her granddaughter Shelby, both of Olmstedville, pose after the Minerva Heart Health 5K. Photo by Mike Corey

MINERVA | The running weather conditions were just about perfect for the third annual Minerva Heart Health Run, a 5K fundraiser to benefit the Minerva Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad’s (MVFDRS) Heart Health Fund.

Starting at Minerva Central School at 9 a.m. on July 29, the runners covered the distance to Minerva Lake on a road course that included one substantial hill.

The event has shown great increases in participation since it began in 2016, beginning with 22 runners in 2016, then expanding to 88 in 2017, and boasting 174 runners this year.

Haley Killon, a runner from Olmstedville, celebrated her 55th birthday by being a part of it.

“It was a challenge for sure — it’s healthy, and money raised goes to a good cause,” she said. “I came in fourth out of five in my age group, and I’m going to keep running!”

Her granddaughter, Shelby Tuller, placed second in her age group.

“This is my first race together with my grandma,” she said.

Prizes were available for the winners in their age ranges, which included both male and female categories, with t-shirts and certificates available for all participants.

All finishers also received a medal.

A large contingent of campers and counselors from Camps Chenawa and Baco in Minerva participated in the run this year, including most of the high school students at the camps. Of the 174 runners, 141 were from the two camps.

Allison Wortman, whose family has operated both Baco and Chenewa for many years, was very happy about the event.

“Everybody had a great day, and all the runners enjoyed it,” she said. “We are glad to have the camps participate in this community activity which is for a great cause.”

The MVFDRS Heart Health Fund focuses on cardiac care in the Town of Minerva.

Nearly $4,500 was raised as a result of this fundraiser, with the money going toward the purchase of an automated CPR device for the Minerva Rescue Squad.

Natalie Royer-Loiselle of Olmstedvile, who organized the run, expressed her satisfaction with the event.

“We had a great day with good weather and great volunteers — I want to thank all the sponsors for this run.”

Sponsors included McCall Construction, Mountain Ink Screenprinting, Pratt Excavating, Camp Baco and Camp Chenawah, McNally Excavating, Hornbeck Boats, All Bright Aquariums, It’s About Thyme Farm, K&K Repairs, Sullivan’s Store, Maple Knoll Farm, Lil’ Nony’s Bakery, Morningside Camps, Creative Landscaping, Rocky Acres Inn/B&B, Rocky Acres Sewing, Mammy and Pop’s General Store, Adirondack Canoe Company, The Owl at Twilight, and Grace Bible Fellowship.

In addition, Dollar General donated water, juice and snacks.

The next Heart Health Run is already being planned for 2019. It will take place during the last Sunday of July.

Olmstedville runner Becky Pless had a great experience on July 29.

“It was a fantastic course, a fantastic race, with great volunteers!”

The day was summed up by runner Cecila Poulin of Newcomb.

“The race was a blast — I’ll definitely do it again next year!”

RESULTS

MEN’S DIVISION

First place: Jared Whalen — 19:59

Second place: Kevin Mulcahy — 22:27

Third place: Jonah Jurick — 22:30

Winner, ages 1-13: Justin Rubin

Winner, ages 14-16: Danny Knapp

Winner, ages 17-19: Daniel Sacher

Winner, ages 20-29: Kendall Peterson

Winner, ages 30-39: Kevin Lawson

Winner, ages 40-49: Sam Jerome

Winner, ages 50-59: John Feiden

Winner, ages 60-99: Christopher Kunkel

WOMEN’S DIVISION

First place: Christine Natalie — 23:56

Second place: Katie Stone — 25:59

Third place: Cecilia Poulin — 27:38

Winner, ages 1-13: Regan Morris

Winner, ages 14-16: Alexandra Whitmore

Winner, ages 17-19: Ellie Wilkoff

Winner, ages 20-29: Alexandra Bullard

Winner, ages 30-39: Rebecca Pless

Winner, ages 40-49: Seanna Porter

Winner, ages 50-59: Judy Moriarty

Winner, ages 60-99: Deborah Endsley