Running for a cause

× Expand Photo provided Jessica Corwin will race for a cause in July’s Ironman triathlon, looking to raise $5,000 for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

GLOVERSVILLE | A woman with ties to the North Country area will return this summer to compete in one of the most demanding athletic events the Adirondacks witnesses annually.

And, she comes with a goal.

Jessica Corwin, who graduated from Moriah Central School, will be coming back to the region July 22 to compete in the Ironman triathlon event which winds its way throughout the mountains and foothills of Lake Placid and Essex County.

All the time, she will have one goal in mind: raise $5,000 for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) as part of the Team For Cures.

“I knew I wanted a higher presence then just myself when it came to a motivation for running,” Corwin said. “I looked at the charities that were supported by Ironman and MMRF sticked out to me. I had a cousin who had battled blood cancer, but not multiple myeloma. I looked through the statistics and decided that is what I wanted to run for.”

Corwin said on her fundraiser page that the work ahead of her is compete in the 140.6 mile combination of swimming, cycling and running and raise at least $5,000 for the organization.

“Training for this event is a big challenge, but nothing compared to the challenges faced by patients with multiple myeloma,” she said, adding that she was able to take a mid-February run in a tan top and shorts thanks to the warmer weather that came in the past week, adding, “once spring comes, that will be helpful training.”

“I got into triathlons a couple of years ago running in some sprints and Olympic length races,” Corwin said. “Last year, I ran in the half-Ironman and volunteered for the full race. Watching those late night runners come in and going through the experience, my thought was if I was ever going to do this, the time would be now.”

For more information and to help donate towards Corwin’s Ironman fundraising efforts, visit the website endurance.themmrf.org/2018IMLP/JessicaCorwin.