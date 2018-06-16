Rusted Root singer to perform at Whallonsburg stage

× Expand Photo provided Michael Glabicki and Dirk Miller will perform at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall next Friday.

WHALLONSBURG | Fans of the penny-whistle stylings of Rusted Root, rejoice:

The “Send Me On My Way” band’s Michael Glabicki will land at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall next Friday alongside partner-in-crime Dirk Miller.

“They’ve got their own flavor,” said Grange Manager Emma Gibbs. “The group is just incredibly talented.”

Singer-songwriter Glabicki and Miller, guitarist, will take the stage at the rural concert venue on June 22 — the duo’s second show at the Grange since their area debut last January.

“Their January 2017 show was a revelation,” Program Manager Mary-Nell Bockman said of the duo’s Whallonsburg debut. “Michael and Dirk performed some of Rusted Root’s best-known songs but in a stripped down version that allowed everyone to experience the songs like they were new.”

This time around Glabicki will perform a mix of new songs and re-imagined versions of Rusted Root favorites, all deeply rooted in his distinct, emotive style.

“Michael’s songwriting really shines when he’s on stage solo and he uses these shows to introduce new material,” Bockman said.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for minors.

With a capacity of 130 people, the volunteer-run Whallonsburg Grange boasts an intimate setting with a grassroots feel.

“You just feel like you’re in a really tight-knit community space,” Gibbs said.

Rusted Root is best known for their 1995 single “Send Me On My Way” from the Platinum album “When I Woke,” a jubilant number prevalent in some of the iconic children’s movies of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, including “Matilda” and “Ice Age.”

The band saw success in the late ‘90s, selling over 3 million records in their nearly three-decade career and more than 1,000,000 sold on “When I Woke” alone.

Advance ticket reservations are encouraged and available by calling 518-963-7777 or contacting admin@thegrangehall.info.