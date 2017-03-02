SAFE Act in crosshairs with repeal bill

× Expand Photo provided Republicans in the state legislature are pushing legislation that would repeal portions of the SAFE Act upstate. Pictured: New York State Rifle and Pistol Association President Tom King poses with Assemblyman Dan Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) Wednesday, March 1 at a news conference in Albany.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Republicans in the state legislature are dusting off efforts to repeal the SAFE Act.

A bill introduced in the state Assembly would repeal numerous elements of the gun control legislation, including the five-year pistol permit recertification requirement, restrictions on firearms transfers and statutes pertaining to mental health.

A proposed database for background checks on ammo sales would be scrapped and the definition of an assault weapon would revert back to its previous definition.

Other measures, including prohibiting felons from owning firearms, would not be touched.

The rollback would not be applicable to the five boroughs of New York City.

“The SAFE Act is an ill-conceived measure that hurts more than it helps,” said Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury). “It is very unpopular throughout upstate communities. At times, there are issues where Upstate and New York City do not agree, and the SAFE Act is a prime example.”

Stec, who represents Essex and Warren counties, appeared at a press conference in Albany on Wednesday to tout the proposed fix.

Past budgets have contained policy issues with regional carve-outs, said the lawmaker, citing the minimum wage increase and assistance programs for local governments.

“As budget negotiations continue this month, I think this initiative should be strongly considered,” Stec said.

The legislation was passed by the state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January 2013 after a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Democrats have hailed the legislation as helping to curb the spread of illegal firearms, but Republicans have said the law has unfairly penalized law-abiding sportsmen.

The legislation remains deeply unpopular in the North Country, where anti-SAFE Act signs continue to dot the landscape.

Similar efforts to roll back the law have been proposed in the past, but have not gained traction.

The law remains popular downstate — a 2015 Siena poll revealed 76 percent of New York City residents support it — and the governor often holds up the legislation as the blueprint for a nationwide model.

While Cuomo admits the law is controversial, he said 30,000 people die from gun violence every year and those deaths are preventable.

“There is no legitimate principle debate on the gun issue. It’s not a question of religion, it’s not a question of belief — it’s just politics run amok,” Cuomo said last October at a film screening on the Newtown shooting. “It just says that this country is at a place where you can’t have a rational discussion and exercise common sense."

But Democrats have shown no inclination they will support the bill.

"It's not something we would consider," a spokesman for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told the Press Sun and Bulletin. "The SAFE Act has widespread support across the state and in our conference."

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said the Republican conference has yet to discuss the latest bill, according to that same report.

State Sen. Betty Little is supportive of the legislation announced yesterday, but admitted the bill faces a steep uphill battle.

"It’s in our state capitol where we see New York’s diverse competing interests clash,” Little said. "The SAFE Act, which I opposed, was certainly one of those issues.”

Support for the law came mainly from downstate urban areas where gun crime is a big problem and opposition from rural regions where responsible gun ownership is the norm, Little said.

Little noted Heastie's comments, but said ongoing discussion is important.

“That said, sometimes legislation provokes a discussion and the chance to find a way forward to relieve law-abiding gun owners of burdens that don't have any real impact on keeping people safe,” Little said.