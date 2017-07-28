Sailboats to race at Champ Day in Port Henry

× Expand Photo provided Non-spinnaker sailboats will be able to race during Champ Day in Port Henry.

PORT HENRY – New sailboat races will be part of Champ Day in Port Henry this year.

Posters for Spinnaker and Non-Spinnaker Sailboat Races are being put up at area marinas and on social media for the Sunday, July 23 event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paul Reese of the North Cheever Sailing Club addressed the Moriah Chamber of Commerce recently to explain how the races will be held.

He said J/24 class sailboat races have been held at Champ Day in the past.

“People have asked me about including other boats,” he said. “We can have a PHRF or handicap race. We can support it.”

PHRF stands for Performance Handicap Racing Fleet.

“It would be good to encourage people,” Reese said. “I hope people can have a good time at it.”

He said they’ll use existing U. S. Coast Guard green can buoys in the lake for the start line.

Reese said his J/24 boat group races at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the summer from Port Henry Marina.

Boaters who register should meet at the Port Henry State Boat launch at 10 a.m., with the race to start at 11 a.m.

Registration forms will be distributed and available at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street in Port Henry. Completed forms should also be returned to the chamber office; call 250-1050 for information.

Champ Day is Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Henry waterfront. The celebration in honor of the legendary lake monster will include vendors, book sale, food, live music, Champ Day Regatta at the marina and other events.