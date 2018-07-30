Sailing club is fleet afoot

× Paul Reese sets the marks for an upcoming race of the North Cheever Sailing Club. Photo by Tim Rowland

PORT HENRY | Throughout the summer, a half-dozen, give or take, sailboat captains arrive at the Port Henry Marina each Wednesday afternoon and check a printout to see who will be on their crew that day.

Then they hunt through the people milling around the breakwater to find the members of their team for the upcoming races. The helmsmen usually know their assigned crew members by name, but not always.

If the person is unfamiliar, the captain will ask the newcomer a series of questions, the first being, “Have you ever sailed before?”

It might seem strange that any old landlubber could show up and immediately be cast into a sailboat race, but for years the North Cheever Sailing Club (the name is derived from one of the old Port Henry Iron mines) has been taking all comers — even if their only duty at first is to act as human ballast, weighing down the high side of the boat in heavy winds.

FLEET OF SEVEN

The fleet was established by Paul Reese, a Plattsburgh native who decided that 30 years of teaching in the New York City public schools (and a couple of years in Africa) was enough, and returned to the area in summers to get more serious about a hobby he had enjoyed since he was a kid, and, later, as part of other fleets on Lake Champlain.

“We’re not an official organization, we’re just a group of sailors who keep showing up,” Reese said. Sailors include people from the area, as well as Vermont, Lake Placid and some engineers from the International Paper mill in Ticonderoga.

The fleet consists of seven J/24 sailboats, a design that dates back to the mid-1970s, but one that remains tremendously popular for racing worldwide. The J/24 was produced in large numbers, so used boats are relatively inexpensive.

Reese has four of the fleet’s seven sailboats, and he said a race-ready boat can be found for under $20,000.

Sailors who want to attend a Wednesday race email Reese, who then puts together a crew of four or five people for each boat.

An hour or so before the race, he sets buoys that mark the course, taking advantage of the wind direction to create greater challenges.

The boats are “one-design,” meaning in theory that they are similar enough that it is the skill of the crew, not the speed of the craft, that decides the winner.

One of the more skilled sailors is 19-year-old Josh Gerard, who saved up money from a part time job and bought a boat when he was 14. His dad sailed as well, and Gerard caught the bug.

“It’s fast and exciting,” He said. “And Paul is a great teacher.”

Maybe a little too good. “I taught him how to sail and now he beats me,” Chase said.

The races take place mid-lake, so it’s hard to make out who’s ahead from shore, but Bill Bryant — who parlayed a love of windsurfing into a love of sailing in 2008 — said people do watch, some in boats, others from their homes. “People know to gather on their porches on Wednesday night,” he said.

Sailing is physically demanding and the competition is cut-throat, but not really.

“I always try to win,” said Reese, although no one gets bent out of shape if they don’t. For the also-rans there’s always a waiting picnic supper and a cold brew to easy the pain at the end of the evening.

And the next Wednesday to give it another shot.