Sailing regatta draws many craft

Sailboats race during Champ Day in Port Henry.

PORT HENRY — Organizers say the recent Champ Day Sailing Regatta on Lake Champlain was a success.

The Champ Day Sailing Regatta sponsored by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce was held July 23 with ideal weather and wind conditions, said Paul Reese of the North Cheever Sailing Club.

“The boats sailing on the lake just below Port Henry provided spectators great views of the race including the colorful spinnakers on the downwind runs,” he said.

The approximately 10 mile spinnaker race was won by Gemini helmed by Paul Reese, with Peter Weyrauch trimming, Mike Stahl on foredeck and Veronica Stahl in the pit. All are from Port Henry and Moriah.

Second was taken by Bugaboo helmed by Steve Jackson of Lake George, third by Pleiades with Tim McCormick of Plattsburgh and fourth by Gloria with David Girard of Middlebury at the helm.

Nicky Bryant of Moriah captained the committee boat starting the race and judged the finish.

“It worked out so well we want to do it again next year,” said Moriah Chamber President Cathy Sprague.

Spinnaker and non-spinnaker sailboat races were held from the state Boat Launch Site in Port Henry.