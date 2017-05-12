Sample Lumber Company in Mooers to host grand opening

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Sample Lumber Company is located on 53 Campground Road in Mooers. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Amanda Menard True Value supplies Sample Lumber Company in Mooers with all of its hardware needs. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Sample Lumber Company in Mooers contains about 8,000 products for all home needs from electrical and plumbing to a wide variety of paints. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling (L-R) Sample Lumber Company General Manager Kevin Sample and Sales Manager Amanda Menard. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Sample Lumber Company is Mooers has expanded from a 400 square-foot building to a 30,000 square-foot store and lumberyard. Prev Next

MOOERS — Sample Lumber Company has come a long way since 1989.

The Mooers-based business on Campground Road originally carried about 800 products in a 400 square-foot building.

Over the years, the store and lumberyard has expanded to about 30,000 square feet and contains about 8,000 products for all home needs from electrical and plumbing to fencing and lawn.

The increased inventory was brought on by the incorporation of True Value — a hardware distributor — three years ago and customer needs.

“We’ve grown a lot since 1989,” said General Manager Kevin Sample. “So, we thought it was a good time for a grand opening to introduce True Value and all the new things we have to offer.”

Sample Lumber Company’s 10 employees will be hosting the grand opening May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here, guests will be able to enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks, along with numerous sales.

People of all ages can participate in a treasure hunt that requires players to find in-house products on a provided list.

“It will let people know what we have,” said Sales Manager Amanda Menard. Plus, the winner will receive a free camp chair.

There will be other giveaways for a gas pressure washer, mower and weber gas grill, along with Spin-to-Win — a chance at spinning the wheel for various prizes after submitting an email.

Sample Lumber Company is located on 53 Campground Road in Mooers. The business is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit truevalue.com/samplelumber, go to their Facebook page “Sample Lumber Company” or call 518-236-7788.

