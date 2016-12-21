Santa makes early stop in Essex County

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Santa Claus distributed toys at the Essex County Public Safety Building on Friday, Dec. 16. Each year, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office coordinates his visit.

LEWIS — Santa Claus likes variety.

One year, his sleigh landed on the roof of the Essex County Public Safety Building.

Another, he strode through the front door.

As darkness fell on Friday, the famous philanthropist’s Kawasaki ATV gunned it over a snowbank before rolling to a neat stop in front of a crowd of overjoyed children.

Santa, easily identifiable in red, made his way through the lobby and took his place before a fireplace festooned with Christmas cheer.

A girl toddled over and sat on his lap.

“I want a unicorn,” she said.

Santa nodded to his elf, who disappeared and materialized a short time later with an armful of gifts.

Officers at the Essex County Sheriff’s Office have been coordinating the event for the past six years as a way to spread holiday happiness in the community.

This year, Santa delivered his gifts in conjunction with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

He brought enough for 175 children, said Major Thomas Murphy.

And they kept coming:

A basketball. A toy helicopter. Characters from the television program “Rugrats.”

A young girl tentatively approached Santa, who also goes by Kris Kringle, thumb in mouth.

“What’s your name?” he asked.

She peered at him with big eyes.

“What would you like for Christmas? A dolly?”

The elf retrieved Olaf, the snowman from “Frozen,” which was nearly as large as she was.

After receiving their gifts, children made their way through a gauntlet of goodies that ended with a holiday snack buffet of hot chocolate and reindeer noses (chocolate balls), Rudolph noses (red spheres), snowman arms (pretzels) and snowflakes (popcorn).

This was the first time the event was held at night, Murphy said. With the temperatures bottoming out in the high single-digits, the crowd huddled together indoors.

Outside, a patrol vehicle outfitted in Christmas lights twinkled and cast rainbows into the darkness.

“It’s become very popular,” Murphy said.

Santa has made numerous appearances across Essex County this month, including events in Elizabethtown, Westport, Moriah and Ticonderoga.

While his full schedule hasn’t yet been made public, Santa will likely continue to make additional one-off appearances across the county ahead of Christmas Day, which falls on Sunday.

Details are expected to emerge at noradsanta.com later this week.