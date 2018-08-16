Santanoni ready to show off

× Jennifer Betsworth, interpretive coordinator for AARCH (center) leads canoeists on a tour of the lake enjoyed by visitors to Camp Santanoni. Photo by Tim Rowland

NEWCOMB | The story has been handed down that Anna Pruyn would awake at Great Camp Santanoni at the break of day, trot down the stairs, chug a glass of grapefruit juice offered by a waiting servant and swim to the island in the middle of Newcomb Lake three times — it was only then that she was ready to start her day in earnest.

Thirty years ago, it seemed that the beloved summer getaway of wealthy banker Robert Pruyn and his wife Anna would decay back into the forest duff from which it was created.

But people in the Town of Newcomb, as well as architectural preservationists, became involved in the 1990s and have rescued what the state Department of Environmental Conservation calls “one of the most sophisticated and distinguished of all of the surviving great camps in the Adirondacks.”

For the better part of 20 years, the Adirondack Architectural Heritage group (AARCH), led by the woodworking wizardry of carpenter Michael Frenette, has spent more than $2 million painstakingly restoring the camp, and as it celebrates its 125th anniversary, it is ready to show off a bit.

Jennifer Betsworth, interpretive coordinator for AARCH, said with much of the restorative work done the group will be focusing more on events and tours to give the public an idea of the great camp’s splendor and explain about the lives of those who lived there.

On an early August weekend, she led a canoe tour of the lake, pointing out old haunts of the Pruyn (pronounced Prine) family, including the sparkling spring across the lake from which Santanoni was supplied with running water. Plumbers laid a pipe across the lake on the ice in winter; in the spring, the ice melted, the pipe sank and gravity did the rest.

The Pruyns built the camp in 1893 on 12,500 acres in the era that also ushered in the Adirondack Park and the forest preserve.

Anna wanted a mountain retreat, Robert wanted a working farm, and Santanoni became both.

It was a private place for family and friends and did not host the epic affairs of other Adirondack great camps, although its guests did include Teddy Roosevelt.

Somewhat ironically, it was the Pruyns’ intent to preserve the tract, yet the Forever Wild language in the state constitution dictates that man-made features incorporated into the preserve must be destroyed.

That’s what the state intended to do when it acquired that property in the early 1970s. It began to tear down the four dozen buildings on the property but soon became fatigued at the scope of the project and decided to demolish the rest by letting the log structures rot away.

AARCH was formed around the mission of saving Santanoni and has since branched into other areas as well.

Shaped like a phoenix pointing into the perpetual, refreshing breezes off the lake, the camp does not shout out its splendor like other great Adirondack manses. In fact, it, by design, is a bit hard to see at all, as it crouches in the woods — almost as if it were part of the natural setting.

From certain venues its open-air design appears to be more porch than house, a testament to its seamless connection with the outdoors.

Tours throughout the day tell of a rollicking vacation locale, full of boating, fishing, singing and good-natured pranks. Today, for those who want to play, the lake is ringed with primitive campsites accessible by footpath. The boathouse offers free use of its canoes.

Like the Pruyns who trundled up from Albany, getting the camp takes something of a commitment.

It’s five miles off the highway, accessible by foot, ski, bicycle or, by appointment, horse-drawn wagon. More information about the camp and planning a visit can be found at aarch.org under the Santanoni tab.