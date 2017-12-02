Saranac book club going strong

× Expand Nacivet Getty Images The Saranac Book Club meets the second Wednesday of every month at Saranac High School.

SARANAC | In an age of blossoming e-book sales, technology ever-changing the way that readers consume media, one tradition — the book club — remains constant in Saranac.

Every month, 13 residents read a book and get together in the Saranac High School Library to discuss it.

The Saranac Book Club has been running strong since 1998, when Judy Ross first spearheaded the organization.

Ross was a new resident to the area, according to the club’s current facilitator, Gina Doty. The club was born from her desire to meet people in her new community.

Back then, the club was reading the likes of John Updike’s “In the Beauty of the Lilies.”

“The discussion we have after reading the book brings in everyone’s different life experiences the more we meet and get to feel comfortable to share about ourselves with the group,” said Doty. “The conversation expands your own thoughts about something and sometimes you may change how you think about something due to what the book expressed and what other members talked about with own experiences.

“The friendships we have made have been a bonus with having this club.”

The club’s book selection varies, but is always decided on collectively, Doty said.

“Some of the members read a lot so they find books that would make a great book to discuss,” she said. “We don’t choose books that are ‘fluff’ books, which to us have no complexity, though they are mindless and enjoyful to read to relax.”

The Saranac Book Club meets the second Wednesday of every month, September through June, from 7-9 p.m. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to contact Gina Doty at dotygl@charter.net.