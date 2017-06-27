Saranac grads celebrate unwritten future

× A pair of students pose in front of the Plattsburgh Field House. The two were part of Saranac Central School’s Class of 2017. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Clad in dark red caps and gowns, a cluster of students stood before the doors of the Plattsburgh State Field House last Friday, chatting excitedly.

That night marked the end of their journey at Saranac Central School — the teens now transitioning into their new role: Saranac alumni.

For Salutatorian Ciara Collins, graduating from Saranac was bittersweet.

“I’m feeling two things: excitement and sadness,” she said. “I’m excited to start at a new school ... but troubled that I will no longer be a Saranac student.”

× Student Aaron Peckrul, who will soon attend the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology, poses in front of the Plattsburgh Field House. Peckrul is one of 96 Saranac Central School students who graduated on June 23. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

Ninety-six high school students graduated that night as part of Saranac’s Class of 2017.

“I’m going to the Hobart Institute of Welding Technology after this,” Aaron Peckrul told the Sun.

His mother casted a proud gaze his way. As a reporter readied their camera for another shot, she stepped in to adjust the tassel on his cap before stepping back, a loving smile on her face.

Collins, dressed in a shiny white cap and gown, spoke of the loyalty of her classmates and the bond they would share forever.

“Through the good times and bad, we stuck together,” she said. “But it’s time to move on and grow.

“I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish.”

× Saranac Central School students decorated their graduation caps with everything from beach scenes, pop culture references — including Harry Potter quotes and Minion photos — to messages for their parents. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

UNWRITTEN

As part of the pomp and circumstance, the Saranac Senior Choir sang a remixed version of “Unwritten” at the ceremony, a song made famous by Natasha Bedingfield in 2004.

Graduates grinned from ear to ear as the song wound through the hall, a few squirming in their seats as the lyrics burst forth:

“Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten.”

Valedictorian Sydney Adolfo had similar sentiments for her classmates.

“This is your world,” she said. “This is your life. The world is waiting.”

Seventy-one out of the 96 graduates will be moving onto college, according to Saranac High School Principal Steven Grenville.

Twenty-eight students will be attending SUNY Plattsburgh; 26 will move on to Clinton Community College.

Two students will be entering into the United States military, and the rest will transition into the workforce, Grenville said.

Adolfo issued a rallying cry to her classmates, encouraging them to follow their passions:

“The rest of your life starts right now,” she said.