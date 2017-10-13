Saranac Lake ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum upcoming

SARANAC LAKE | Adirondack Voters for Change will host a “Meet the Candidates” forum at Harrietstown Hall on Oct. 16.

Each candidate running for local office in Harrietstown, North Elba, Tupper Lake, Brighton, St. Armand and Franklin will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and briefly present why they have chosen to run and what they hope to accomplish.

They will then have an opportunity to answer prepared questions regarding local concerns such as consolidation of services, costs, the environment, boosting local economy, affordable housing, the opioid abuse epidemic and more.

The event is open to all candidates running for office in the Saranac Lake area. There will be an information table where candidates can provide materials to share as well as an open meet and greet period. Doors open at 7 p.m.