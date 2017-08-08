Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council reestablished

× Expand Photo via saranaclake.com

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council has returned.

The group is made up of representatives from local government, as well as businesses and nonprofits with a stake in the local tourism economy.

Council membership reflects the area’s diverse offerings in terms of arts and culture, recreation, and wellness amenities.

Representatives from local lodging amenities and tourism organizations also hold seats on the council.

The Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council originally formed several years ago as a collaboration of local government, business and civic organizations during a transition period in local tourism promotion.

One of their successes was to create a regional effort with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

Today’s Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council will advocate to ensure that the Saranac Lake area is represented effectively and accurately on the regional and state levels.

The group seeks to foster a unified, cohesive approach for promoting tourism to the Saranac Lake area. The monthly meetings also provide a networking forum for members to collaborate.

One of the Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council’s early initiatives was to request that the Regional Office for Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) initiate a branding process for the Saranac Lake area.

The tourism council has also developed itineraries that link a variety of tourism offerings, to be used for marketing efforts.

The Saranac Lake Area Tourism Council meets at rotating locations on the second Wednesday of each month.

Anyone interested in attending the meetings can contact Amy Catania at amy@historicsaranaclake.org for more information.