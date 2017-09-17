Saranac Lake Chamber announces new director

SARANAC LAKE | Adrienne Relyea was recently hired as the new executive director of the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Relyea, who officially started on Aug. 14, is taking over from Executive Director Johnny Muldowney.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be asked back to the chamber,” she said. “I have a passion for the Saranac Lake area and hold the community close to my heart.”

Relyea, a 1997 graduate of Saranac Lake High School and an active community member, held the chamber’s director of membership position from 2007 to 2012.

Relyea lives in Vermontville with her two daughters, Emma and Kathryn, and dog, Piper.